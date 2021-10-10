See photos and meet part of the cast of the new nine o’clock soap opera

‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: See photos and meet part of the cast of Globo’s next 9 pm telenovela

From November, a place in the sun it will occupy the 9 pm slot on TV Globo and will bring back an unprecedented soap opera to the prime time of the plim plim.

Written by Licia Manzo (56), the plot that will replace the rerun of Empire it will have a strong and emotional story, as well as a strong cast full of important names in the dramaturgy.

headed by Cauã Reymond (41) Andréia Horta (38) and Alinne Moraes (38), the serial will still feature Andrea Beltrão (58), Gabriel Leone (28) and Mariana Lima (49) as highlights in the work.

Back to soap operas, Andrea Beltrão will play the stylish Rebeca, Santiago’s eldest daughter (José de Abreu), who is also the father of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) and Nicole (Ana Baird).

Felipe, Gabriel Leone’s character, has a degree in psychology, and has a great passion for music. The boy will get involved with Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão).

Best friend of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão), Mariana Lima will play Ilana, producer who is part of a marriage in crisis with Breno (Marco Ricca). Will live a romance with Gabriela (Natalia Lage).

Check out some pictures of the characters from the new nine o’clock soap opera!



(Photo: Divulgation/TV Globo)





Last accessed: 10 Oct 2021 – 02:53:36 (401784).