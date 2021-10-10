See the performances of Palmeiras in the defeat against Bragantino - Gazeta Esportiva See the performances of Palmeiras in the defeat against Bragantino On a bad day, Renan and Luan missed the first goal and suffered at the hands of Artur (Photo: Divulgation\/Cesar Greco) Danilo Barbosa played a very bad game, failed in the second goal and was booed by the crowd (Photo: Publicity\/Cesar Greco) Improvised on the right, Kuscevic faltered on the third goal and crossed for Dudu to score (Photo: Publicity\/Cesar Greco) Dudu scored the first goal with his header and was the main player in the attack of Palmeiras in the game (Photo: Publicity\/Cesar Greco) In a consistent display, Jorge supported the attack, suffered a penalty and left the field applauded (Photo: Divulgation\/Cesar Greco) Raphael Veiga didn't play one of his best games, but he was precise in his penalty kick (Photo: Publicity\/Cesar Greco) We use cookies to provide a more relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking on "Accept", you agree to the use of ALL cookies. Meet our Privacy Policy.Privacy & Cookies Policy