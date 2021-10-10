See the performances of Palmeiras in the defeat against Bragantino

See the performances of Palmeiras in the defeat against Bragantino


On a bad day, Renan and Luan missed the first goal and suffered at the hands of Artur (Photo: Divulgation/Cesar Greco)

Danilo Barbosa played a very bad game, failed in the second goal and was booed by the crowd (Photo: Publicity/Cesar Greco)

Improvised on the right, Kuscevic faltered on the third goal and crossed for Dudu to score (Photo: Publicity/Cesar Greco)

Dudu scored the first goal with his header and was the main player in the attack of Palmeiras in the game (Photo: Publicity/Cesar Greco)

In a consistent display, Jorge supported the attack, suffered a penalty and left the field applauded (Photo: Divulgation/Cesar Greco)

Raphael Veiga didn't play one of his best games, but he was precise in his penalty kick (Photo: Publicity/Cesar Greco)

