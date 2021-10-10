Selection changes training place in Colombia, and Tite leaves undefined lineup – 10/09/2021

The only training of the Brazilian team before tomorrow’s match (10) against Colombia did not give any clues about the squad that Tite intends to take to the field at 6 pm (GMT), at the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez. The only news reported by the coach was the return to Neymar’s team, which served a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards on Thursday, when Brazil beat Venezuela 3-1.

In addition to advancing Neymar’s return, Tite said that “other changes” will happen — he didn’t anticipate what they will be. On the field, the coach allowed the transmission of just 35 minutes of today’s activities on CBF TV, which included the players’ warm-up. The images were interrupted before the technical and tactical work that would adjust the chosen formation to start playing.

A possible lineup is as follows: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Gérson (Fred) and Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Gabigol (Raphinha). Raphinha came at half-time, gave two assists against Venezuela and was praised by Tite, as well as Antony, who scored the third goal. The physical aspect must also be taken into account for other changes, such as the possible return of Fred to the starting lineup.

The team traveled from Caracas to Barranquilla on Friday and had their only training schedule in their schedule before facing Colombia at the match venue. Hours earlier, he had to change plans at the request of the Colombian Federation. There is concern about the state of the field at the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, so the preparatory activity has been transferred to the Estádio Romelio Martinez.

The steering wheel Douglas Luiz participated in the work. He introduced himself to the delegation after the game against Venezuela as a replacement for Casemiro, who had been cut because of a medical problem. There are therefore 24 players at Tite’s disposal for tomorrow’s match.

Brazil has 100% success after nine rounds of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers and is close to guaranteeing classification. The game against Colombia is delayed from the fifth round.

Remind those called up for the selection on this FIFA date:

goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson and Weverton

right-backs: Danilo and Emerson

left sides: Guilherme Arana and Alex Sandro

defenders: Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Éder Militão and Lucas Veríssimo

steering wheels: Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Gérson and Edenílson

Socks: Lucas Paquetá and Everton Ribeiro

attackers: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol, Vini Jr, Raphinha, Antony and Arthur Cabral