Serie D: América and Campinense tie 0-0 in the Arena – 10/09/2021 – News

América was 0-0 with Campinense/PB, on the afternoon of this Saturday (9), at Arena das Dunas. The game was the first duel between the two teams in the knockout of the Serie D access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. The next match will be next Saturday in Campina Grande. Another tie and the classified will be known in the penalties. If there is a winner, this one will move up the division. The audience was 7,362 fans, with 7,333 payers for an income of R$291,565.

Adriano Abreu

Alvirrubro went to the field with changes. Striker Max has not joined the team as a starter since July. In midfield, Wellington Cézar was replaced by Felipe Guedes. In the left wing, improvised, Iranílson won a spot.

With Max on the field, the American team was betting on a different form of play. The shirt 9 usually has a more fixed position and was a good option for aerial, offensive plays and also helping in defense.

The first goal chance was for Campinense. In the kick of goalkeeper Mauro Iguatu, Fábio Mima fought with the American defense, got the better of it and kicked. Samuel Pires made a great save and saved the American team.

América only marked a kind of “half-pressure” and left Campinense/PB very comfortable for a smooth ball play with the goalkeeper and the defensive duo. In addition, Mazinho and Esquerdinha playing a lot within the Paraiba team’s marking lines, facilitated the opponent’s control.

At this pace, the team led by Ranielle Ribeiro managed to control the game and hold the score from 0-0 in the first 45 minutes of the first half.

America came back modified for the second half. Renatinho Potiguar sent Alvinho to the field, replacing Max and Felipe Cruz for Felipinho.

The change did not have the desired effect and the American team came close to the goal only at 15 minutes in a set-piece play. In the corner kick, Mauro Iguatu went badly and the ball almost went into the net.

But the best chance came for the opponent 5 minutes later. In a good play from the left, Mateus Regis, who had just entered the game, invaded the area and crossed back. Midfielder Fábio Lima received it facing the goal, but kicked badly, over Samuel Pires’ goal.

America appeared in danger in the 49th minute of the ball rolling. Mazinho received a nice shot from the left, killed in the chest and crossed. Alvinho arrived in a cart and deflected the ball, but not enough to push it to the opposing nets and the game was really 0-0.