Series B: Londrina loses, and Cruzeiro confirms 8 points of distance to Z4

Adriano celebrates one of Cruzeiro’s goals in the victory over Coritiba (Photo: Du Caneppele/The Photographic/Content State) Cruzeiro’s 3-0 victory over Coritiba, on Friday night, gained even greater importance this Saturday. That’s because Londrina, which opens the Z4 of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, was defeated 2-0 by Guarani, in Campinas-SP.

In this way, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team confirmed the distance of eight points to the relegation zone. In 17th place, the people from Paraná parked at the 30 points. Cruzeiro, which took 11th place after adding three points ahead of leader Coritiba, now has 38.

The Z4 of the Segunda Diviso still has Vitria (18th place, with 26 points), Confiana (19th, with 22) and Brasil-RS (20th, with 19). Vitria and Confiana face off this Saturday for the 29th round of Series B.

Although the access to Serie A is an almost impossible task for Cruzeiro, the distance between the celestial team and the G4 was also reduced with the results of this round. Gois, 4th place, was defeated by Nutico and did not get out of 48 points – 10 more than Raposa.

After the victory in Curitiba, Cruzeiro returned to Belo Horizonte this Saturday. On Tuesday, the miners receive Botafogo in a game scheduled for 9:30 pm, at Independencia. Luxembourg will not have defender Ramon and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral, who took the third yellow card and will be automatically suspended.