“She hasn’t talked to us for 10 years”

Luísa Mell, animal advocate and presenter, spoke on social media this Saturday (9) after the accusation of an accident she caused in the past and unfortunately ended up leaving a young in a vegetative state, without providing help over the years. Journalist Erlan Bastos echoed the exclusive story of IN OFF, showing a report in the General Balance Sheet CE, shown in an affiliate of Record. The protector hated to see the news in the air and spoke up, making her defense.

“I didn’t want to be here, because I’m not fully recovered, neither physically nor emotionally. You don’t know half of what I’ve been through, but after all sorts of blackmail, threats, psychological torture, I didn’t give in. I am fighting. And began an orchestrated plan to destroy me, as the threats claimed. I can prove it. It’s to destroy my institute, my career, destabilize me. I’m here to clarify a few things”, said Luísa Mell.

Luisa Mell’s ex-husband, Gilberto Zaborowsky, is also quoted indirectly during the speech: “They started to invent other things, every day one news was more absurd than the other. And this person who orchestrates knows my pains well, which is even more frightening to imagine that a person is capable of this. I’m talking about the accident I had, which I didn’t hide. In my biography there is a chapter that was the most painful, where I report everything that happened, how terrible it was for me, how much I helped for some time outside the court”.

According to Luísa Mell, the beauty known for taking care of abandoned or injured animals, reported that she helped the family of Bruna da Silva Viana financially: “Afterwards, in court, I paid everything I owed. Even after the court settlement, where I no longer owe anything, there hasn’t been a year since I don’t donate money to this family. In total, I donated more than R$200 thousand. So, it is profoundly unfair and slanderous, it is for the sole purpose of destroying me. And I can, yes, prove all the donations I made, both in court and out of court”.

The EM OFF sought Bruna Viana’s family to talk about the matter and in a tone of revolt, the family said that Luísa is lying: “Is it over there [Luísa] said in the video that he never went a year without helping his family. It’s a lie! The last time she spoke to us was in 2010, 11 years ago”, declared Seu Francisco, father of the girl who is in a vegetative state. The accident happened in 2008, on Avenida Francisco Morato in São Paulo, Luísa Mell was not injured.

Mell was driving his car, when he entered the left of the road to access Avenida Jorge João Saad, he closed the victim’s motorcycle. Who was on the bike was Bruna Viana’s boyfriend, 21 years old, who needed an orthopedic surgery and the girl who is in a vegetative state. At the time, the young woman was 17 years old, was admitted to the hospital in a state of emergency and was at risk of death. The case began to reverberate last Friday (8).

“Our life has stopped since the day of the accident, Bruna’s brother [Thiago] he was 15 years old at the time of the accident, now 28, he has been dedicated all this time to helping me take care of her. I’m over 50 years old, but my appearance is 90. Bruna only eats through a tube, her food is special, it’s a special diet. Neighbors always help”, shot Dona Maria, Bruna’s mother, in an exclusive conversation with EM OFF.

Bruna is 30 years old and after 13 years of the accident caused by Luísa Mell, her life is interrupted, in a vegetative state. The young woman, who has not received support from the presenter for years, needs the help of family, friends and neighbors for basic care. Even without helping the girl, the lawyers for Luisa’s ex-husband said that the celebrity has assets valued at around R$20 million.

