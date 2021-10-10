Shiba Inu and Axie Infinity on high and Ethereum update are highlights

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Axie Infinity (AXS) returned to have great prominence in the crypto market this week, due to the great high seen in their prices. Sponsored

Speaking of high, Bitcoin (BTC) is back on the rise, with analysts believing that the world’s largest cryptocurrency may renew its all-time high soon. On the other hand, the companies responsible for the largest stablecoins in the market were being investigated in the United States.

The main news regarding the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market and a new update of the Ethereum network (ETH) scheduled for this month complete the list of highlights of this week’s cryptocurrency market.

Elon Musk comments and Shiba Inu fires

The week was busy for investors and Shiba Inu enthusiasts. As early as Monday (4), the first official collection of NFT cards of the cryptocurrency meme was released. Also, a new tweet from Elon Musk sent SHIB skyrocketing 50% on Thursday (7). As a result, cryptocurrency ended the week as the asset that most appreciated in the crypto market. According to data from CoinGecko, the token has accumulated a high of 260% in the last seven days, surpassing large projects such as Uniswap (UNI) and Litcoin (LTC) in market value.

Axie Infinity breaking records

Another crypto project that had a great week was Axie Infinity. Last Sunday (3), one of the founders of the NFT game confirmed that the project would soon gain a decentralized exchange (DEX). In addition, the AXS token staking mode is proving to be a success, with more and more users performing this activity.

With that, the game’s native token was able to renew its historic high on Monday. The company responsible for the game still managed to capitalize on a million dollar investment, making Axie Infinity more valuable than big companies in the gaming world, such as Ubisoft.

Bitcoin close to new price record?

Investors in the world’s largest cryptocurrency also had a great week. As early as Tuesday (5), the BTC managed to establish itself above an important resistance level. The bullish movement followed for the next few days, with the asset showing signs that a new historical high could be close to being reached.

In addition to the price movement, Bitcoin’s dominance rate and on-chain indicators support the possibility that the cryptocurrency’s bullish trend is likely to continue in the coming days.

US intensifies siege of stablecoins

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is increasingly committed to overseeing stablecoins. Earlier this week, it was reported that the municipality had subpoenaed Circle, the company responsible for the USD Coin (USDC). In addition, the CEO of Tether, the company responsible for the largest stablecoin on the market and which is also being investigated, has deleted his Twitter account, raising new concerns among investors.

But the SEC also raised hopes in the market. The regulator has approved an exchange-traded fund (ETF) related to Bitcoin, which has raised expectations that new cryptocurrency funds may be approved soon.

NFTs continue to be featured

The NFT market continues to be the highlight of the crypto world, with more and more segments joining the technology. This week, the largest religious institution in the world innovated by launching a work in this format. In addition, a large fast food chain has launched its first collection of tokens in China, a country that has increasingly tightened restrictions on cryptocurrencies.

In Brazil, two new funds related to non-fungible tokens were launched, aiming to attract investors to this market, which broke a record of US$ 10 billion in transactions only in the third quarter of the year. But not all highlights are positive. A multi-million dollar scam involving NFTs and a court dispute over a token from one of the media’s biggest artists also drew media attention.

Ethereum update on the way

Despite not suffering major fluctuations in its price, Ethereum managed to have a good week of high. However, what attracted the most attention regarding cryptocurrency was the announcement of a new update on its network, scheduled for the end of this month. Dubbed Altair, she promises to change the way ETH’s mining is done.

