Show by Fafá de Belém is interrupted by an ‘Out, Bolsonaro’

Recently opened Theatro da Paz, in Belém do Pará, this Thursday hosted a concert by the singer Fafá de Belém. The singer’s performance was interrupted when the audience joined in a chorus of “outside, Bolsonaro”.

“Out, Bolsonaro” went viral with Fafá de Belém

Videos of the scene won social networks.

“That’s the people!”, said Fafá on stage, as he waited for the screams to end.

This presentation marked the opening of the Círio de Nazaré. In the audience, payers willing to pay between 50 and 100 reais for the place, much of the Umarizal region itself, a kind of Leblon in the capital of Pará.

Jair Bolsonaro (no party) lost the 2018 elections in the state, but won in Belém with the votes of the capital’s elite.

See “Out, Bolsonaro”.