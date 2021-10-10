Singer Maluma escapes from plane crash that killed 4 people | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Maluma, singer and songwriter

Singer Maluma, 27, became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter this Saturday (9th). At a concert in Orlando, USA, he said he escaped a plane crash in Atlanta. The plane that left before his crashed and left four people dead. According to the singer, that was the total number of people on the plane.

Records made by fans present at the show began to appear on Twitter, in which Maluma explains what happened to the public. He also dedicated the song “ADMV” to the dead. “All the passengers died and I want to dedicate this moment to these people. I’m here for you and thanks to them,” Maluma said on the show. Check out the moment.

On her Instagram profile, Maluma posted videos of the show without citing this moment and a selfie. In this photograph, he shared a text about the accident. “What a crazy and beautiful day. Today I was reminded of the fragility of life on more than one occasion. The material doesn’t mean anything after being alive and breathing. I take them all in my heart. Embrace yours and tell them how much they love you before it’s too late. I love you very much, I really do. Everything I’ve built is beautiful, but it’s worthless without having someone to share it with.”

God knows what he does, we don’t know what he says — CRISTINA VAL (@cristinaval1) October 9, 2021

It was God who delivered him, Pocah.

If I were him, I would ask the @anitta

in married — Will Silva 🌵🍺🌪️🦋🧚‍♂️🍷 (@WilliamSilvaOF) October 9, 2021

CARACAAA!!!! deliveries exist… I know a story almost the same, except that it was the bus, anyway, when it’s not our time, “unforeseen” happen before, so we can thank you later. — M. (@imhonter) October 9, 2021

Even before the confirmation and the appearance of the videos, fans of the singer and famous people began to express concern for him. The first famous person to comment on the incident was singer Pocah, who kept fans on their toes. “Guys, and Maluma who missed a flight that crashed and killed 4 people. Man, screaming in fear,” wrote the singer.

“I was shocked,” said Tainá Costa, implying that he was also aware of the matter. “He already has a new birthday to celebrate because after this… He was born again!”, wrote a fan identified as Diego C. , in fact, it can be a release”, analyzed another admirer.