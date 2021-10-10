Snake appears in a dish drainer and surprises the resident

Snake appears in a dish drainer at home in Australia (Photo: Reproduction)

An Australian was surprised to find a python snake in his drying rack

The boy did not force the retreat or call someone to help him get rid of the reptile.

He was not scared as he had already caught snakes on his land in 2017

An Australian was surprised to find a python snake in his drying rack. Keith Williams shared the discovery on his Twitter profile, showing several photos of the reptile and its path out of the house.

According to a report on the social network, the snake appeared early in the morning of last Wednesday (6). The boy did not force the retreat or call someone to help him get rid of the reptile.

“I can’t believe I emptied part of the drying rack before I noticed. Okay, I had just woken up and was waiting for coffee, but still…” wrote the man in the caption that accompanied the photo of the python, curled between the cups.

Gradually, the snake began to uncoil and came out of the drying rack on its own. The story went viral, and the Australian started updating the snake saga in his home.

According to him, hours later the python had already left the house and that the next task would be to wash the dishes that served as support for her again, but shortly afterwards, the man registered that the animal was still inside the house.

To the surprise of his followers, Keith was not frightened by the presence of the reptile and pointed out that he had already caught snakes in his land, recalling an impressive video from 2017, in which two snakes appear entwined in front of his kitchen window, preventing the resident from get on your clothesline. With information from the UOL portal.