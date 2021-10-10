Soteldo in Flamengo? See the club’s priority at the moment

Credit: Disclosure – Toronto

After leaving Santos, Soteldo left for one of the most emerging markets in world football. However, as the midfielder would be dissatisfied and also frustrated at Toronto, the Venezuelan’s return to Brazil started to be speculated. Despite being a great player, Flamengo, speculated as one of the destinations, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, did not receive any contact and did not even look for the athlete’s exhaustion, something confirmed by Marcos Braz.

In this scenario, the manager made it clear to the communicator that Flamengo’s priority is to renew with Arrascaeta. With the cast closed for 2021, the desire for the rest of the year is to trim the edges and close a deal with the Uruguayan. Even with the good relationship between the parties, the purchase of another part of the rights to shirt 14 has been causing friction for the hammer to be hit.

At the moment, Soteldo is linked to Toronto until the end of 2024. Although rumors about his future are gaining traction, the midfielder has yet to make any move to leave the MLS. Because of this, there is the possibility that there is a wait, so that the adaptation problems are resolved.

WILL THE DREAM BE FULFILLED?

While at Santos, Soteldo revealed that he has the dream of playing for Manchester United. Now, it remains to be seen if the doors of Europe will be open for the former shirt 10 do Peixe, who had a good performance in the duel against Brazil, in the qualifiers.

“I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United. The dream remains intact. It’s a lot of steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back. I want to go and pursue my career with greater success. I feel that I’m prepared and I have to wait for the right moment to do it”, told the podcast “El Drink Team”.

