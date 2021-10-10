‘Stopping is a crime,’ says STF minister in a decision that limits Bolsonaro’s decree on Abin’s powers

BRASILIA — Unanimously, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled that the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) cannot request information from government agencies to serve personal or private interests and imposed limits on President Jair Bolsonaro’s 2020 decree (without party) that would increase the agency’s power to request information. In her vote, Minister Carmen Lúcia, rapporteur of the case, said that “airing is a crime”.

According to the decision, the bodies that make up the Brazilian Intelligence System can only provide specific data and knowledge to Abin when the public interest of the measure is proven, and any decision to supply such data must be approved by the Judiciary.

In the 27-page vote, the minister sharply criticized what she called “abusing the state machine to meet personal objectives” and sent messages about recent episodes involving the use of intelligence in the current government. The first involves the production of dossiers against civil servants at the Ministry of Justice under the command of André Mendonça and the second concerns the alleged use of Abin to produce evidence for the defense of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ).

The issue was being analyzed in a PSB action in a judgment that ended on Friday, in the virtual plenary, in which the ministers do not meet either in person or by videoconference. They place their votes in the Court’s electronic system, without the need for debate.

“Intelligence is a sensitive and serious activity of the State. ‘Spying’ is not a right, it is a crime. Practiced by the State is a very serious offense. The agent who adopts the practice of requesting and obtaining specific data and knowledge about anyone outside strict limits of legality commits a crime,” said Carmen Lúcia.





In 2020, by 9 votes to 1, the Supreme Court had already given an injunction to establish limits to the exchange of information. Now, the merits of the case have been analyzed.

For the minister, “society cannot be held hostage by the voluntarism of government officials or public agents. them unconstitutional restrictions, illicit aggressions, fears and image exposure, is a dictatorial attitude, in contrast to the democratic rule of law.”

Carmen Lucia was followed by all nine current members of the Supreme. In the minister’s assessment, the provision of information between public bodies for the defense of institutions and national interests is a legitimate act.

“It is prohibited to become a subterfuge for the service or benefit of private or personal interests, especially those who have access to the data, distorting constitutionally defined competences that cannot be the object of personal choice, even less of meeting the particular purpose of those who either. Also because these purposes are, in general, criminal and have the sense of aggression against others, violating fundamental rights,” he recalled.

The reporter also explained that the sharing of data and specific knowledge aimed at the private interest of the agency or public agent is not legally admitted and, therefore, is characterized as a misuse of purpose and an abuse of rights.

Carmen Lúcia also mentioned that, throughout the process, “complaints of misuse of purpose in the actions of members of the current government’s security forces were sent to this Supreme Court.”

For this reason, he listed as an example actions that question the case of the “supposed improper performance of the Institutional Security Office and the Brazilian Intelligence Agency in criminal investigations involving senator Flávio Bolsonaro” and the preparation of a dossier, by the Ministry of Justice, of state officials and federal in the area of ​​security and university professors linked to the anti-fascism movement

According to the minister, the concern with the control of intelligence activities is the target of global discussions, “the secrecy of these services being a challenge for the inspection that all state power must submit to in democratic societies.”

“The Constitution of the Republic repudiates uncontrolled power, requires the motivation of administrative acts and that all of them are guided by the principles of legality, impersonality, morality, publicity and efficiency. Intelligence activities, even if covered by secrecy, are subject to scrutiny of the other Powers (Legislative and Judiciary), and any interpretation that gives rise to arbitrariness must be ruled out,” he said.

Also according to the understanding established by the STF, even when the public interest is present, data relating to telephone communications or subject data must respect fundamental rights and, in the appropriate cases of provision of information and data to Abin, a formally established procedure is essential and the existence of electronic security systems and access registration, including for the purpose of accountability in the event of any omission, deviation or abuse.