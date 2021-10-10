Success! Nintendo Switch OLED hits stores and opening stocks quickly run out

It seems that the version with OLED screen of the Nintendo Switch will be quite successful in the market – at least, that is what indicates the rapid lack of stock after the console arrived in stores this Friday (8th).
Announced in July, the new version of the hybrid console attracted a lot of attention from fans, so it seems that Nintendo was not prepared to deal with the initial demand for the product.
Several online stores in the US no longer have available stock and in some cases, customers who purchased the video game in pre-order reported delays in the delivery of their units. The problem also seems to be repeated in the UK.
Retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, Target and GameStop no longer have any Nintendo OLED Switches in stock, but in some parts of Europe, for example France, you can still find the product in stock on Amazon.
The OLED Switch version doesn’t have any internal hardware upgrades when compared to the original version – the big difference is due to the larger 7-inch OLED screen, as well as support for a new base and audio enhancements.
In the US the official price of the new console is de US$349 (~R$1,922). By the end of June, the Nintendo Switch had sold nearly 90 million units worldwide, and by the looks of it, Nintendo intends to further increase the numbers by offering this new option in its product lineup.
We still don’t know when the console will arrive in Brazil (or if it will be officially released here). The concern is that, due to the shortage of components, it will take some time for the console to be available for purchase again.