Success! Nintendo Switch OLED hits stores and opening stocks quickly run out

It seems that the version with OLED screen of the Nintendo Switch will be quite successful in the market – at least, that is what indicates the rapid lack of stock after the console arrived in stores this Friday (8th).

Announced in July, the new version of the hybrid console attracted a lot of attention from fans, so it seems that Nintendo was not prepared to deal with the initial demand for the product.

Several online stores in the US no longer have available stock and in some cases, customers who purchased the video game in pre-order reported delays in the delivery of their units. The problem also seems to be repeated in the UK.