Suggar baby gives R$ 18 million coup in marriage and is convicted | World-News | Online Diary

For those who do not know what relationships with “Sugar” mean, it is when people of different ages maintain a romantic relationship in which one of them is supported by money, gifts or other benefits in exchange for the romantic relationship. Sugar daddy is the one who provides the financial situation and sugar baby is the one who benefits.

Louise Caplan, 34, a call girl was convicted of running a millionaire scam on a 68-year-old man. The sentence came out last Thursday (7th). The woman will have to serve five years and three months in prison.

However, she needs to be grateful, as she escaped a more severe sentence, which could reach more than seven years in prison.

The victim in question is an elderly married man, who lost the equivalent of R$ 18 million. Identified by “Sun” as Henry Sless.

The old man met Louise through an escort website. In the first program, Henry agreed to pay R$3,000. After that, the call girl received around R$7.3 million in gifts and “allowance”.

With frequent encounters, Henry soon became his “sugar daddy”.

“We met five or more times in the first year and we were in contact daily. I immediately fell in love with her,” said the senior, who works in the London (England) financial market, according to the lawsuit.

Louise however, didn’t think she got enough from Henry. She convinced the elderly man to invest a total of R$ 18 million to finance commercial ventures in Dubai and Dublin, which came to nothing.

With the elderly person’s money, Louise bought a house valued at around R$7.5 million, as well as luxury goods and works of art.

The call girl used messages with an erotic tone to ask for money.

“It was a sad situation of two people who had fantasies. Each had their own fantasy. Hers was that she wanted to be a successful businesswoman and his came at a time when he was unhappy with his personal life. he made disastrous and surprising decisions for a man of his experience. The decisions he made were not made using his head, that’s for sure,” said defense attorney Jon Swaine.

Stefan Weidmann, the elder’s lawyer, said, in turn, that Henry “was a very naive man” despite his vast life experience.