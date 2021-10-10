summary of chapters from October 11th to 15th, 2021

Summary of chapters 190 to 194 of the biblical novel Genesis, by Camilo Pellegrini, Raphaela Castro and Stephanie Ribeiro, with general direction by Edgard Miranda, which will be shown from 11 to 15 October 2021, at 9 pm, on Record TV.

Monday 11th, 190th chapter of Genesis

Asenate despairs of Teruel’s attitude. Sheshi finds a mysterious box. Nepheriades plays the victim before Potiphar. Asenate cannot get along with Joseph.

Tuesday 12th, 191st chapter of Genesis

Sheshi goes through a crush in the palace. Potiphar makes an important discovery. José interprets the dreams of Atarum and Shareder.

Wednesday 13th, chapter 192 of Genesis

José finds Abumani and receives deadly news. Atarum discovers he has been betrayed and is unmasked by the pharaoh. Adja is used as a spy.

Thursday 14th, 193rd chapter of Genesis

Pharaoh has a mysterious dream. Adurra is aggressive with Asenate and the threat. Joseph is called by Pharaoh.

Friday the 15th, chapter 194 of Genesis

Asenate is kept imprisoned. Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s dream. Potiphar is in for a nasty surprise when he arrives at his house. Adurrá hates the deed of Joseph, who is revered in the palace.

