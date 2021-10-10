TACO and FalleN to be the only Major do Brasil winners at PGL Stockholm | DRAFT5

the stamp of GODENT at the PGL Stockholm Major 2021 not only continued the Majors tournaments where Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, but made the player join Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo as the only two Brazilians who have ever won an event signed by the Valve to be present at the next competition, scheduled to start later this month in Sweden.
Until then, FalleN was the only one who had ever won a Major who was confirmed in the PGL. However, after managing to work a true miracle, GODSENT also guaranteed a place in the competition even without playing in any event Regional Major Ranking (RMR) before. The ranking came after a brilliant campaign in the IEM Fall from North America.
The duo was together in the only two Brazilian achievements in Majors so far in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The first of them happened precisely in TACO’s debut in events endorsed by Valve. At the MLG Columbus Major 2016, Lampião made his debut in Valve events precisely with the triumph in the competition, being responsible for deciding the clutch that secured the title against Natus Vincere.
Just three months later, now how SK Gaming, TACO and FalleN managed to prove that Brazil was here to stay in the Counter-Strike competitive scenario, raising the second Major’s trophy. For the ESL One Cologne Major 2016, the Brazilians were sovereign and left no doubt that they were the favorites to win that competition alongside Fernando “fer“Alvarenga, Marcelo”coldzera“David and Lincoln”fnx” Lau.