Taison “anticipates” the casting on the web and talks about the return of the Inter fans to Beira-Rio: “Sensation after years”

After more than 580 days, the Colorado fans are finally returning to Beira-Rio and have a meeting scheduled this Sunday, at 11 am, in the game against Chapecoense, by Brasileirão. Taison, who was in doubt because of flu-like symptoms during the week, posted a web post this Saturday indicating that he will go to the game.

“After so many years, tomorrow I will again experience the feeling of seeing my Beira-Rio with its fans in love with the club”, wrote the captain in a very motivated tone.

Check out Taison’s post:

Taison played normally in the 1-0 defeat against Atlético-MG last Saturday and was left out of Wednesday’s game, against Ceará, which ended in a 0-0 draw at Castelão. He tested negative for Covid-19 and has returned to training in recent days.

Inter finds its supporter on Sunday, being the 8th place in the Brasileirão table with 33 points, while Chapecoense bitter the lantern with 12. See below the game service:

PROBABLE INTER

Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Patrick, Caio Vidal and Taison (Mauricio); Yuri Alberto.

PROBABLE CHAPECOENSE

João Paulo, Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Renê Júnior (Anderson Leite) and Denner; Geuvânio, Mike and Bruno Silva.

SCHEDULE

Sunday (10), at 11 am, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

STREAMING

Premiere announces the live stream.

ARBITRATION

Alisson Sidnei Furtado, assisted by Fábio Pereira and Cipriano da Silva Sousa. (Trio Tocantins). VAR: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP).