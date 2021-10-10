Taison gets emotional with the return of the Inter fans and sends a message to the attacked referee | International

Inter’s reunion with the fans at Beira-Rio couldn’t be better this Sunday morning. With a luxury performance and three goals by Yuri Alberto, the team presented more than 8,000 people who went to the stadium and thrashed Chapecoense by 5-2, in the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

In addition to top scorer Yuri, Taison stood out with a goal scored and an assist. In his celebration, he again raised his fist in the fight against racism, this time in front of the fans. It was his first game in front of fans after returning to the club of the heart 11 years later.

In an interview after the end of the match, the forward also sent a message to referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, attacked by midfielder William Ribeiro, ex-São Paulo-RS, last week, during a game in the second division of the Gaucho Championship.

Taison after the rout over Chape: “Congratulations to us”

– Go back to playing in the stadium where I grew up, with my family watching… Not speaking ill of Chapecoense, but taking two goals (in the second half) makes the game difficult. We are to be congratulated, thank the fan who came and supported us. Also send a message to the referee who was attacked. Force him,” Taison declared.

The victory takes Inter to 36 points in the Brasileirão table, but the team remains in seventh place, now glued to Corinthians, in sixth. On Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, again in Beira-Rio, Colorado receives América-MG for the 26th round.