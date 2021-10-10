Tati Quebra Barraco commits biphobia against Dayane

Tati Quebra Barraco teamed up with Victor Pecoraro to criticize Dayane and had biphobic speech in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV).

The relationship between Dayane and Aline, who occasionally exchange kisses and caresses in the reality show, bothers several participants, including the actor, who has repeatedly shown false concern disguised as prejudice, mentioning Aline’s relationship with comedian léo Lins outside the house.

The funkeira demonstrated that she didn’t like Dayane talking about Victor’s daughters and snapped: “She said yesterday ‘Oh, because you have two daughters’… And it’s nice for her daughter to see her with a man and then with a woman in reality TV show?”.

At the twitter , the fans manifested:

Tati: “do you think her daughter will like to see her with a man and now with a woman?” Tati talking about the day relating to Aline in reality. The militant that everyone loves being biphobic! #the farm — w?i?l?l?i?a?n? (@cwrsin) October 10, 2021

Out here Tati is paid as a feminist, empowered and gay diva, then the woman arrives at the farm, witnesses machismo in her face and what does she do? She hugs the guys and is against the girls, and to top it all off, she’s homophobic. Whew!! #The farm pic.twitter.com/tO3t3tEK9c — Evans (@Commented) October 10, 2021

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

