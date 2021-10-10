Tati Quebra Barraco is accused of being the “new Karol Conká” and former fans take action against her

Tati Breaks Shack entered into The Farm 2021 with high expectations from the public, being seen as the “new Jojo Todynho“but on social networks, internet users are comparing funk music with Karol Conka.

Accused of supporting sexist attitudes and of always taking a stand against the women of the house, she has been accused of contradicting herself in the feminism and female empowerment guidelines she usually raises.

On Twitter, netizens made a montage of Karol passing the rejection crown to Tati, since she had a similar passage on BBB and left the reality show with no less than 99% of the votes.

“It took aim at Jojo and hit Karol Conká”, fired a person, disgusted with the singer. “People who preach something on social media, but do exactly the opposite in real life”, accused another.

“It’s a shame she can be worse than Karol, I’m rancid with her”, detonated one more. It is worth remembering that recently Tati Quebra Barraco raised a fake news about Jojo Todynho.

She said last season’s winner didn’t take care of animals.

By saying that she would not take care of the horn cow, she brought up the false information about Jojo, forgetting that she did take care of several animals. The statement was made in conversation with Valentina Francavilla, who talked about the topic.

erasmus wanted to know: “Didn’t see the last one [edição]. Did Jojo Todynho make any animals?”. And Tati fired: “Not. She just stayed in the kitchen. Did nothing! But she was the only one who cooked, right”.

“Did nothing, no. She cooked a lot”, continued Erasmus. Finally, Tati said that Jojo was always understood by everyone about having the fear of animals, while the same doesn’t happen to her:

“It cooked a lot. No animal she did, but she warned that she wouldn’t do it. She preferred to stay in the kitchen and the guys agreed. But here are several cooks now, right. I don’t mind, but I’m going to do something that I feel safe. The cow and the horse I won’t do”.

For those who don’t remember, however, Jojo Todynho took care of several animals, becoming a meme because of her unusual conversations with the animals, even scolding them.

In addition, she lost her fear of taking eggs from the hens and starred in an unusual video while taking care of the donkey.

