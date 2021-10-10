Taxi drivers say passenger demand grew 30% due to the crisis of apps like Uber and 99

The data, it is important to say right at the beginning of the report, are not statistically proven. They were indicated based on the perception of increased passenger demand passed on by taxi drivers who circulate mainly in Recife. Thus, it has been pointed out that the demand for the taxi service has grown 30% since June 2021, when the crisis of private individual passenger transport applications, such as Uber and 99, increased due to fuel readjustments.

According to ServiTáxi’s operations manager, Cristian Lima, as of June and July 2021, the company began to notice an increase in customer demand. “The calls had an increase of 30%, on average. We have noticed this increase in movement. Both for the app, as at taxi stands and when approaching the streets”, he says.

In the entrepreneur’s opinion, there is no doubt that passengers are making this move because they are dissatisfied with the service provided by the apps. “The reason is the complaint about the service provided. Customers are returning to taxis because they know that we provide quality service, we have prepared drivers and competitive prices because we offer discounts”, he adds.

The taxi drivers' proposal is even to take a ride on the growth in passenger demand and propose to city halls that Flag 2 is not adopted in December 2021

The businessman’s impression is reinforced by the president of the Pernambuco Taxi Drivers Union, Flávio Fortunato. “App drivers are stifled by the increase in fuel and are failing to provide a good service. They refuse cheap fares and, thus, the system goes to the dynamic fare, pushing the passenger away, who opts for a taxi. That’s what’s happening”, he analyzes.

BENEFITS

Taxi drivers remember that taxi services have several advantages over apps. Among them, the fact that there has been no readjustment of the banner for five years, offering 20% ​​discount on calls via apps and being authorized to travel in exclusive lanes for public transport. “In a taxi, I can, for example, travel 20 minutes ahead of an Uber on the way between Recife International Airport (South Zone) and the neighborhood of Casa Forte (North Zone) because I use the Blue Belts. And we were able to better support the increase in fuel because we run from point to point and we have stations to wait for calls”, explained Flávio Fortunato.

NO FLAG 2 IN DECEMBER

The taxi drivers’ proposal is even to hitch a ride on the growth in passenger demand and propose to city halls that Bandeira 2 not be adopted in December 2021, when taxis traditionally charge more to guarantee the 13th salary of drivers. “Let’s talk to the category. We have the return of games, shows and fairs to increase demand. That’s why we are going to take this proposal”, he said.