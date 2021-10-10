The DJ and filmmaker Lauro Montana dies, aged 42, in Brasília

The cultural scene in Brasília lost this Saturday (9/10), the DJ, producer and filmmaker Lauro Montana. Family and friends confirmed the death on social media.

“Dear friends, at this extremely difficult and painful moment for us in the family of our youngest child, Lauro Augusto (Lauro Montana), I inform you that tomorrow I will publish the hours of the wake and burial. We are clinging to God at this very difficult time… I thank on behalf of my family (my mother Lucimar, Vanessa, Daniel Carpinetti, Adriana, Pedro, I Cynthia, uncles and cousins) for the support received by everyone”, wrote Lauro’s sister , journalist Cynthia Pastor.

Well known in the underground scene, the 42-year-old DJ helped define the soundtrack of Brasília’s rock parties, as well as portraying the capital in films and series such as Dementia (Acts I, II and III) and Dementia II (Acts I, II and III). His work as an actor was recognized in important film selections, including the Gramado Festival.

Several filmmakers lamented Lauro’s early death. “Your heart, hug and smile will be sorely missed, dear friend. Many memories of special experiences. From my birthday on old dates that played, to a video that we ventured together. A lot of sadness. A very tight hug”, wrote filmmaker Marcelo Díaz, on Facebook.

Cibele Amaral, who recently released the movie Why You Don’t Weep, with Bárbara Paz, and signs other works with Lauro, posted a photo of the brasiliense on Instagram and also lamented the loss. “Not believing it yet,” wrote the film director.