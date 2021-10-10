The Farm: MC Gui threatens to attack Rico Melquiades

MC Gui lost patience with Rico Melquiades again, and revealed to his reality peers that he’s just waiting for the end of the confinement to “end him”, in the words of the funkeiro.

“I’ve been crying all day because of this stop. I reached my point of stress”, admitted the funk player in a conversation with Dynho Alves, Gui Araujo, Tiago Piquilo and Sthefane Matos. “I was in the kitchen making my bread, then he said: ‘Good morning, Maria, go with the others’. Then I was quiet. She was laughing and then I sat down to bake my bread and he was like: ‘Go eat soon, eat soon, you don’t even have time, you have to work’, he said.

Dynho added that Rico wouldn’t have the courage to say that to his face. “He doesn’t even look me in the face,” he explained.

Annoyed, the singer said he’s just waiting for the end of “The Farm” to settle accounts with the comedian. “In the final, I just want to make sure, even if I’m not here, by the time he leaves I’ll finish him, bro, I’ll finish him. He’s coming at one point, as if he wanted me to attack him, do something to him” threatened MC Gui.

RICO IS ANNOYED AND PROMISES TO FACE THE PRODUCTION OF REALITY

Rico showed dissatisfaction and anger because of the alleged aggression he suffered from Dynho not being confirmed by the team of “A Fazenda”, from Record TV. According to Rico, during the all-out brawl over the past week, the dancer put his foot down to make him fall. Rico even reported the case to the production of the program, but there was no punishment, warning or expulsion.

When talking to Aline and Day, Rico complained: “Friend, three times I lost my balance. I saw that he did this [movimento de rasteira] on my foot. But it’s ok, production didn’t do anything, ok, but I’ll say it live.”

