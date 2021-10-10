The Farm: Rico says he will charge live production for omission of alleged aggression

Rich Melquiades is still unhappy about the fact that Dynho Alves not having been expelled from “A Fazenda 13”, by Record, after an alleged aggression against him. During a conversation this Saturday (09), with Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello, the comedian talked about.

According to Rico, during the generalized fight that took place last Thursday (07), the dancer put his foot so that he would fall.

In the chat with the migas, Melquiades said: “Friend, three times I lost my balance. I saw that he did this (creep movement) on my foot. But it’s ok, production didn’t do anything, ok, but I’ll say it live”.

understand the fight

After the elimination of ballerina Erika Schneider, this Thursday (7), Rico ended up causing a mess when he threw away the coffee powder from the farm’s headquarters. This made Dynho Alves go on top of the pawn, almost coming to blows in fact.

While Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello were talking, Tati Quebra Barraco said: “I’m glad Brazil is watching”, about the elimination of the dancer.

The comedian countered: “You’re seeing so much that you took your friend Mussunzinho“. The two argued for a long time, until Tati grabbed a cup of coffee to drink, which gave Rico an evil idea.

The pawn went to the pantry to get the coffee and throw everything away, starting a general fight with other pawns, who decided to challenge his daring.

Dynho Alves went after the comedian, almost coming to blows, while other pedestrians tried to hold him back and Rico teased: “Hit me! Hit me!”.

Amidst the confusion, Rico claimed that Dynho would have tried to knock him down, putting his foot in front of him for him to fall.

