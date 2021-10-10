‘The Farm’: Tati Quebra Barraco is accused of biphobia after talking about Dayane Mello | Television

Tati Quebra Barraco is accused of ‘biphobia’ after a statement about Dayane Mello in ‘A Fazenda’reproduction
Published 10/10/2021 09:06
Rio – Singer Tati Quebra Barraco and actor Victor Pecoraro got together to speak ill of model Dayane Mello, in “A Fazenda”, and the funkeira ended up having a prejudiced speech, which generated several criticisms against her on social networks.
Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro have been exchanging many kisses and caresses on the reality show and it is possible to see that some participants are uncomfortable. Tati didn’t like Dayane Mello referring to Victor Pecoraro’s daughters and snapped: “She said yesterday ‘Oh, because you have two daughters’… And it’s nice for her daughter to see her with a man and then with a woman in reality show ?'” asked the funkeira.
Netizens were outraged by Tati’s statement. “The militant everyone loves being biphobic,” said one person on Twitter. “Out here, Tati pays as a feminist, empowered and gay diva, then the woman arrives at the farm, witnesses machismo in her face and what does she do? She hugs the guys and is against the girls, and to top it all off, she’s homophobic”, she complained another person.
For me she is a disappointment in this reality, besides the biphobia she is still sexist, what a shame Tati Quebra Barraco (in social networks she is the one who defends the world, but in reality, she is prejudiced) https://t.co/WMmc7QORRF
— Júlia – ‼️NO IS NO (@Jumrdossantos) October 9, 2021
MACHISTA, HOMOPHOBIC, BITTER, DISrespectful get to know Tati Quebra Barraco!!! #The farm #Outside Tati #homophobia #biphobia https://t.co/Y4Tn5y8btH
— Gabriella A. (@missgabe_) October 9, 2021
tati breaks shack, it’s just the obvious image of an internet sealing person, with clear positions for likes! tell this lady that HOMOPHOBIA IS CRIME. pic.twitter.com/3Tg8M43MuR
— Abia (@cardbiax) October 9, 2021
Out here Tati is paid as a feminist, empowered and gay diva, then the woman arrives at the farm, witnesses machismo in her face and what does she do? She hugs the guys and is against the girls, and to top it all off, she’s homophobic. Whew!! #The farm
— Evans (@Commented) October 10, 2021