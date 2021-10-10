‘The Farm’: Tati Quebra Barraco is accused of biphobia after talking about Dayane Mello | Television



Tati Quebra Barraco is accused of ‘biphobia’ after a statement about Dayane Mello in ‘A Fazenda’ – Reproduction

Tati Quebra Barraco is accused of ‘biphobia’ after a statement about Dayane Mello in ‘A Fazenda’reproduction

Published 10/10/2021 09:06

Rio – Singer Tati Quebra Barraco and actor Victor Pecoraro got together to speak ill of model Dayane Mello, in “A Fazenda”, and the funkeira ended up having a prejudiced speech, which generated several criticisms against her on social networks.

Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro have been exchanging many kisses and caresses on the reality show and it is possible to see that some participants are uncomfortable. Tati didn’t like Dayane Mello referring to Victor Pecoraro’s daughters and snapped: “She said yesterday ‘Oh, because you have two daughters’… And it’s nice for her daughter to see her with a man and then with a woman in reality show ?'” asked the funkeira.

Netizens were outraged by Tati’s statement. “The militant everyone loves being biphobic,” said one person on Twitter. “Out here, Tati pays as a feminist, empowered and gay diva, then the woman arrives at the farm, witnesses machismo in her face and what does she do? She hugs the guys and is against the girls, and to top it all off, she’s homophobic”, she complained another person.