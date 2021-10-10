The Farm: Tati Quebra Barraco talks biphobic about Dayane

by

in a conversation with Victor Perocoraro, the funk girl Tati Breaks Shack had a biophobic speech in The Farm 13 when trying to criticize Dayane this Saturday (9). The actor has already mentioned the relationship of dayane and Aline several times on the reality show, always showing prejudice with the exchange of caresses between the two.

Dayane Mello took 2nd place in the “Grande Fratello VIP” (Photo: Mediaset Extra)

During the conversation, Tati commented on the confinement companion’s speech about Victor’s daughters during the mess of the night before: “She said yesterday ‘Oh, because you have two daughters’… And it’s nice for her daughter to see her with a man and then with a woman on a reality show?”.

Read more:

On social networks, the public recalled that, before the confinement, the funkeira already defended the acronym LGBTQIA+ and warned about the erasure of bisexuality.