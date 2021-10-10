The Farm: Tati Quebra Barraco talks biphobic about Dayane

in a conversation with Victor Perocoraro, the funk girl Tati Breaks Shack had a biophobic speech in The Farm 13 when trying to criticize Dayane this Saturday (9). The actor has already mentioned the relationship of dayane and Aline several times on the reality show, always showing prejudice with the exchange of caresses between the two.

During the conversation, Tati commented on the confinement companion’s speech about Victor’s daughters during the mess of the night before: “She said yesterday ‘Oh, because you have two daughters’… And it’s nice for her daughter to see her with a man and then with a woman on a reality show?”.

Tati got lost in character and is biphobic with Day and Aline pic.twitter.com/JZJaVob3Ju — ⭐️ (@sterfexxx) October 9, 2021

On social networks, the public recalled that, before the confinement, the funkeira already defended the acronym LGBTQIA+ and warned about the erasure of bisexuality.

Tati breaks the shack being biphobic saying that it’s not pretty for her daughter to see her with a man and a woman and that’s all I remember.

It just shows how hypocritical this network is. Militant but outside the bubble does not even fulfill the 1% that speaks. #The farm pic.twitter.com/emngEDjbt7 — Junior Dos Anjos (@JJLovss) October 10, 2021

tati breaks shack representing twitter activists who only militate for likes and when it suits them and being biphobic with dayane #A Farm13 #The farm pic.twitter.com/5MGMHGP1Hh — b (@lmjimpacts) October 9, 2021