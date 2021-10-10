The real reason for Silvio Santos’ depression is discovered and the situation is exposed in a newspaper

The news that Silvio Santos would be depressed left many fans worried. Now, new information on the subject has been released, including the reason that left him like this.

According to columnist Guilherme Amado, from the newspaper Metrópoles, his situation worsened after the death of Morton Aaron Scheinberg, the rheumatologist who had been attending him for several years.

The doctor died at the age of 73 on September 27th and was the only one Silvio heard. His guidelines were the only ones the presenter respected over the past few years.

The cause was not reported by the family. Now Silvio refuses to follow the doctor’s recommendations. This has worried the daughters and other family members.

About that, Patricia Abravanel, who took over a part of Silvio Santos’ program last week, will now command the attraction in its entirety after a recent decision by his father, who acted in an unprecedented way in his entire career.

According to columnist Leo Dias, he has become isolated and has not actively participated in the channel’s decisions since contracting Covid-19 a few weeks ago. This, however, has been making a lot of people worried.

He would have gone into a deep sadness since the month of August and some people believe that the presenter may be depressed, precisely because he feels the need to stay away from his company.

At 90 years of age, he has been thinking a lot about life and feeling dejected over the recent loss of a longtime friend. His departure from SBT has been on his own and he has stopped calling trusted executives.

This behavior is quite different from the way Silvio acted before contracting the disease, when he insisted on keeping his presence active, even at a distance, and wanting to go back to recording as soon as possible.

Silvio Santos also called frequently to promote sudden changes in programming, authorize layoffs and request changes in program schedules. Now, unexpectedly, he has stopped all that.

He also failed to make strategic decisions, as when he took one of Globo’s football tournaments and intended to open new programs in the area. However, he left all these projects aside and now everything is at a standstill.

Its trusted executives are making the most conservative decisions, according to Leo Dias, but they are waiting for the owner to return to his old spirit of developing what makes him happy.

Recently, Patricia Abravanel has even echoed rumors that her father was planning to retire.

In the first few minutes in front of the attraction, the presenter made a point of clarifying to the viewers that she was appointed to replace the patriarch of the Abravanel family at his own request.

In addition, the famous also guaranteed that Silvio Santos will return to recording the Sunday very soon, which does not mean that she will not return to present the program more often.

“Silvio Santos has not retired. He will come back, yes. He loves you guys, but when he’s kind of like that, you know, he’ll send me here every now and then. All right?”, fired the communicator. And continued:

“It’s a responsibility that I take on with great joy and honor, of course. But I want to make it clear to all my co-workers, who have been following Silvio Santos for so many years, that I am not replacing him, because he is irreplaceable.”.

“I am simply here obeying. He told me to come here today. He was a little lazy, a little lazy. He can, right? Silvio Santos can, we can’t, he can”, finished.

