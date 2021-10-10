The result of the 4th draw of the Vacina Premiada campaign came out

From October 5th to 12th, 3,000 tickets will be raffled for the duel between Brazil and Uruguay at Arena da Amazônia

Game will take place on October 14th

Check out the draws in Draw 4 here, held this Saturday morning (10/09)

200 more winners! The fourth draw of the Vacina Premiada has already run and the names are available for you to see who won tickets for the South American classic between Brazil and Uruguay. The World Cup Qualifiers game takes place on the 14th of this month, at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus.

It will be the first game of the national team with the presence of the public since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 3,000 tickets drawn are a counterpart of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to the State, at no cost to the Government of Amazonas.

So far, 800 tickets were drawn for the game. Click here and check out all the winners until the end of this article or access the website www.vacinapremiada.am.gov.br.

How can you compete?

The interested party must complete a registration stating:

Name

Telephone

Address

RG and CPF number.

There will be three draws per day, including Saturday and Sunday (09 and 10/10), always at 10am, 2pm and 6pm.

One ticket will be drawn by CPF. Only the person drawn will be able to watch the match and cannot transfer or resell the ticket, as it will be linked to the CPF.

The data informed at registration will be cross-checked with the information from the Connect SUS of the Ministry of Health to confirm the application of the two doses or the single dose.

Pickup Locations

The winners must continue to follow the official social networks and the Vacina Premiada campaign website where, soon, information will be published about the place of collection of tickets and dates and times for the tests (antigen or RT-PCR) for those who took the second dose of immunizers after September 29th.