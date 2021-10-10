The US group leaves electric cars aside and arrives in Brazil with a billion-dollar bet for the ethanol-powered vehicle market

Despite betting on electric vehicles abroad, Qell does not believe that this is the right strategy in Brazil – credits: © Reuters

Qell Acquisition Corp intends to invest in ethanol vehicles, as other automakers are only looking to invest in the electric car market

The North American group Qell Acquisition started last Thursday (7), a billion dollar bet on ethanol vehicles, challenging the electric car makers of the global automotive industry. The company opened a branch in São Paulo, under the name of Qell Latam Partners, with the intention of initially buying some companies of the automotive chain in Latin American territory, which are valued between US$ 500 million and US$ 3 billion.

Qell’s plans in Latin America could boost sales of ethanol-powered vehicles and put electric cars aside

Qell listed on Nasdaq in the US in mid-2020, but it is only recently that the company has teamed up with vertical take-off and landing aircraft developer Lilium, with about $3 billion involved.

For its new project, Qell gathered as partners: the former president of GM International, Barry Engle, former president of Nextel and Via, Francisco Valim and Carlos Zarlenga, former president of GM in South America.

They believe that Latin America is being left off the map regarding the next generation of investments in the global automotive chain, considering that disruptions were caused due to the rapid migration to electric cars, which ends up making manufacturers prefer other regions.

Latin America’s devaluation for the automobile market

Francisco Valim, in an interview with Reuters, used references to Ford, which ended its production operations in Brazil, using as an ‘excuse’ a global restructuring, while continuing to invest heavily in electric cars, both in Europe and in the United States.

General Motors, Stellantis and other automakers have announced their ambitious plans to partially transform their automotive models into electric cars in Europe by 2030, in view of government pressure to reduce emissions of pollutants to the planet. However, here in Brazil, this transition will happen more slowly. According to the McKinsey consulting network, it is estimated that only 30% of the fleet circulating in Brazil will be electric cars by 2030.

Furthermore, for Valim, this reduction in global investments in Latin America makes possible great opportunities for exploring regional strengths, as well as the valorization of the fleet of vehicles powered by ethanol, or flex models. It is certain that this technology will still be dominant for many years to come.

Valim believes that automakers are not focused on developing viable alternatives with existing and easily accessible technologies, in addition to referring that the total investment in electric cars is a mistake. Valim also considers investment in ethanol-powered vehicles to be important, seeking ways to minimize gas emissions.

Execution of Qell’s plans in Brazil still for 2021

Qell has mapped 120 companies in the Latin American automotive chain, which may become investment targets. According to Francisco Valim, investment in the automobile sector will be the gateway for Qell’s society here in Latin America, but the company is considering inserting itself in other sectors of the industry that are linked to mobility.