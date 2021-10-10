Thiago Martins and girlfriend enjoy a new home in an upscale area of ​​São Paulo; see photos· TV news

Thiago Martins and his girlfriend Talita Nogueira moved temporarily to São Paulo. The couple rented an apartment in Itaim Bibi, an upscale neighborhood in the west side of São Paulo, and will stay at the address for three months. The actor from Pega Pega (2017) will shoot a movie in the city.

Property information is from the Extra newspaper. According to the publication, the monthly apartment rental costs BRL 11 thousand . The place is furnished, has two bedrooms, a living room, bathrooms and an equipped kitchen.

“My art and my work have made me discover amazing places, places I never thought of reaching. Oh, São Paulo, how good it is to be here! I’m sure it will be three months of hard work, happiness and a lot of learning”, said the actor, in an Instagram post.

The interpreter has even shown his followers how his routine is in the capital of São Paulo. He took his girlfriend to dinner at a pizzeria on Friday night (8), and the couple also took a morning run in Ibirapuera Park, in the central region of the municipality:

Check out the actor’s post and some photos of the property:

PHOTOS: reproduction

Room holds two environments

Washer is equipped with wash and dry

View from one of the apartment’s rooms