Tiago Leifert gets annoyed with Léo Dias and detonates journalist

Tiago Leifert woke up very angry this Saturday (9) and poured all his anger into journalist Léo Dias. Through Stories on Instagram, he showed his indignation with the columnist of Metrópoles, recalling an old accusation made by the same. Anitta’s great enemy made a public retreat and apologized to the former presenter of Big Brother Brazil (Globe).

“FootI apologize for having published an offensive article in my old column on the UOL website, entitled “Conar strongman, who attacked Gusttavo Lima, is the father of Tiago Leifert”, associating his name with an issue that does not concern him. I recognize that the subject has offended you and that was never my will, so I apologize and guarantee that such conduct will not be repeated”, wrote Léo Dias in an Instagram post. The former gossip also mentioned that he is responding to a criminal complaint.

“As for Tiago Leifert, I come to recant for having made offensive comments and saying that he would have campaigned for the end of the Ego website, killing dozens of jobs. I recognize that there is no evidence that James Leifert would have been responsible for this fact imputed to him. I apologize for having offended you and such offenses will not be repeated. This note of public retraction was produced within the scope of the criminal complaint I am answering before the dignified Judge of the 27th. Criminal Court of the District of Rio de Janeiro”, concluded Léo Dias.

After the public retraction note, Tiago Leifert did not let the note go unnoticed and stated through the Stories, reinforcing that he had already denied the story: “As I’ve been insisting, all this could be avoided with a minimum of research or a phone call to me that day. The basic”. The former contractor of Globe he also stressed that Léo Dias is a well-regarded figure on the internet: “The person has 10 million followers”.

Without mentioning Léo Dias, however, showing prints of the article written by the columnist, Tiago Leifert told his followers: “A year and a half ago, I was forced to defend myself and defend my father from false news. The person who published the news today posted a note apologizing.” The lawsuit filed by the former BBB presenter happened because Dias disclosed a situation involving the famous man’s father, claiming that the man was a strong person within the National Advertising Self-Regulation Council.

According to Léo, Tiago Leifert’s father would be chasing country singer Gusttavo Lima, interfering directly in live broadcasts and lives sponsored by alcoholic beverage brands. The former Globo contractor revealed at the time that his father no longer worked at Conar, however, he did not receive support from several journalists or the press. When the news went viral, Tiago insisted on defending his relative on the internet, saying that his father had never listened to Lima’s songs.

“My father is in shorts, at home, retired, serving his quarantine. I think my father never heard a Gusttavo Lima song. I love Gusttavo, my niece does, my mother, but I think my father doesn’t even know who Gusttavo Lima is. And if he did, why would he chase Gusttavo? Where did they get this thing from?”, wrote Tiago Leifert about the fake-news released by Léo Dias. Gusttavo Lima, husband of Andressa Suíta, received a warning from the regulatory body for the high consumption of alcoholic beverages during the lives transmitted on the internet.

Tiago Leifert has already presented the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, Esporte Espetacular, Fantástico, Domingão and Super Dança dos Famosos. As a permanent cast, he led É de Casa, The Voice Kids, Zero1, Big Brother Brasil and Criança Esperança. At Esporte Espetacular and Globo Esporte, he acted as a reporter. A landmark post-BBB20 moment was when the former global received the news that his wife was pregnant with a girl. In October Moon, the couple’s first child was born.