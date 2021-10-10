Tiago reveals reason not to comment on penile surgery

Tiago Piquilo revealed that he did not give an interview about his penis enlargement surgery before “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) because he knew that the internet would already make “noise” by itself, understanding the controversy of the subject.

The singer said that he would only talk about it seriously, accompanied by a doctor and on a program where he could sing his song.

Solange asked if the news that said about the breakup with Tania Mara was true because she didn’t like the result and the pawn denied it.

He said he was invited for an interview with a renowned journalist, but refused to talk about it to respect his girlfriend and her daughter.

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

