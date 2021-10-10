Tite won’t divulge Brazil’s squad against Colombia, but guarantees Neymar on the field – Sports

THE Brazilian Team face the Colombia this Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), in Barranquilla, in a postponed game of the fifth round of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. This Saturday, even before the last training for the duel, the coach tit he did not want to disclose which will be the starting lineup of the team, but guaranteed the return of Neymar, who served an automatic suspension in the 3-1 victory over Venezuela last Thursday in Caracas.

Neymar returns, but it is still unclear who will leave the team to face the Colombians. Tite can serve one of the two attackers – Gabriel or Gabriel Jesus – or remove one of the midfielders – Gerson, Lucas Paquetá or Éverton Ribeiro.

“We delayed the interview a bit because it takes 66 hours to recover. Our work doesn’t allow us to save anyone, but to have athletes in full condition for the game. Neymar is back, yes, but I won’t anticipate. There are other changes to happen. time zone of 7 hours for many athletes. It’s no excuse, but there is oscillation caused by this in performance. Imagine you have breakfast, lunch, everything out of order… But now we’re going to reward fully recovered athletes”, commented the coach.

The return of shirt 10 should help the attack to produce more scoring chances, as the sector struggled to pass Venezuela’s defense in the last match and only scored the equalizing goal in the final half of the second half, with the help of some substitutions. in the team as the entries of Raphinha and Antony, who changed the rhythm of the team and started to offer more danger.

If he actually takes to the field this Sunday, Neymar will become the fifth player who most wore the Brazilian national team’s shirt, with 114 games, surpassing Pelé and Djalma Santos, who have 113 games each. The leader is former right-back Cafú, with 150 appearances, followed by Roberto Carlos (132), Rivellino and Daniel Alves (120 each).

About Sunday’s rival, Tite recalled the duel against Colombia in Copa América, when Brazil turned the match at the end, in a nervous game – with seven yellow cards – and with a goal from defensive midfielder Casemiro only in stoppage time.

“The greatness of the Brazil x Colombia games brings quality, competitiveness. Last game exceeded, but it is not the standard. Two teams with technical quality. Our stage is not to be classified mathematically, but virtually, and can be mathematically in this round. Difficulty is quite big, opportunity for young athletes. Phase that we are in, process that we are in. Within this process, shooting for these young people. Field speaks. Some good moments, other irregular moments, but achieving the final result, which is very difficult. recognition,” he said.

The Brazilian coach also spoke about the absence of important players in both teams: Casemiro and Colombian Cuadrado, from Juventus. “A Brazilian team cannot, with all due respect to everyone who stays out, and I am demanding in this regard, deal with shortages… We have to have enough capacity and athletes so that they can produce well. It serves Brazil, for the Colombia. You have to give Fabinho peace of mind, he will have a sequel,” he said.

“I don’t like to use the term test. But I understand it and put it as an opportunity. Athletes, with the level they have, are already sufficiently tested in their clubs. They compete fairly. Casemiro is not here, but Fabinho is playing. I encourage this one. kind of competition in a fair way,” concluded Tite.