Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Sunday (10/10/2021)

Check out today October 10, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 34 matches divided into 13 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.
Live Brazilian Championship – October 10th
11:00 – International x Chapecoense
16:00 – Santos x Grêmio
World Cup Qualifiers – South America live – October 10
17:00 – Bolivia x Peru
5:30 pm – Venezuela x Ecuador
18:00 – Colombia x Brazil
8:30 pm – Argentina x Uruguay
21:00 – Chile x Paraguay
Brazilian Championship Series C live – October 10th
4:00 pm – Ituano x Criciúma
Brazilian Championship Series D live – October 10th
3:00 pm – Atlético-CE x Railway
5:30 pm – Caxias x ABC
Brazilian Women’s Under-18 Championship live – October 10
11:00 – São Paulo x Corinthians
Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – October 10th
10:00 am – Fortaleza x Bahia
16:00 – Atlético-MG x Atlético-GO
Mineiro Championship Second Division live – October 10
3:00 pm – Count EC x Betis FC
–Continues after Advertising!–
Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – October 10
10:00 am – Matonense x São Carlense
3:00 pm – Flamengo-SP x Grêmio Prudente
3:00 pm – Rio Branco-SP x You
Espírito Santo Cup live – October 10
10:30 am – Rail Sports x Aster
3:00 pm – Rio Branco VN x Rio Branco-ES
Live Santa Catarina Cup – October 10th
15:00 – Juventus-SC x Hunter
World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America live – October 10
19:00 – Jamaica x Canada
–Continues after Advertising!–
19:00 – Costa Rica vs. El Salvador
19:00 – Panama x United States
20:00 – Mexico x Honduras
World Cup Qualifiers – Live Africa – October 10
10:00 am – Central African Republic x Nigeria
10:00 am – Uganda x Rwanda
10:00 am – Kenya x Mali
10:00 am – Benin x Tanzania
13:00 – Zambia x Equatorial Guinea
13:00 – Cape Verde x Liberia
13:00 – Madagascar x DR Congo
4:00 pm – Mauritania x Tunisia
League of Nations live – October 10
10:00 am – Italy x Belgium
3:45 pm – Spain x France
Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.
Related
In addition to today’s football games, you’ll also enjoy reading: