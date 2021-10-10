Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Sunday (10/10/2021)

Check out today October 10, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 34 matches divided into 13 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.

Live Brazilian Championship – October 10th

11:00 – International x Chapecoense

16:00 – Santos x Grêmio

World Cup Qualifiers – South America live – October 10

17:00 – Bolivia x Peru

5:30 pm – Venezuela x Ecuador

18:00 – Colombia x Brazil

8:30 pm – Argentina x Uruguay

21:00 – Chile x Paraguay

Brazilian Championship Series C live – October 10th

4:00 pm – Ituano x Criciúma

Brazilian Championship Series D live – October 10th

3:00 pm – Atlético-CE x Railway

5:30 pm – Caxias x ABC

Brazilian Women’s Under-18 Championship live – October 10

11:00 – São Paulo x Corinthians

Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – October 10th

10:00 am – Fortaleza x Bahia

16:00 – Atlético-MG x Atlético-GO

Mineiro Championship Second Division live – October 10

3:00 pm – Count EC x Betis FC



Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – October 10

10:00 am – Matonense x São Carlense

3:00 pm – Flamengo-SP x Grêmio Prudente

3:00 pm – Rio Branco-SP x You

Espírito Santo Cup live – October 10

10:30 am – Rail Sports x Aster

3:00 pm – Rio Branco VN x Rio Branco-ES

Live Santa Catarina Cup – October 10th

15:00 – Juventus-SC x Hunter

World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America live – October 10

19:00 – Jamaica x Canada



19:00 – Costa Rica vs. El Salvador

19:00 – Panama x United States

20:00 – Mexico x Honduras

World Cup Qualifiers – Live Africa – October 10

10:00 am – Central African Republic x Nigeria

10:00 am – Uganda x Rwanda

10:00 am – Kenya x Mali

10:00 am – Benin x Tanzania

13:00 – Zambia x Equatorial Guinea

13:00 – Cape Verde x Liberia

13:00 – Madagascar x DR Congo

4:00 pm – Mauritania x Tunisia

League of Nations live – October 10

10:00 am – Italy x Belgium

3:45 pm – Spain x France

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

