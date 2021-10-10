two winning bets split prize of BRL 1.3m

Lotofácil had two winning bets (Scallops – MG and Guarapuava – PR) in contest 2344. The draw was held today (9) in São Paulo. The numbers were drawn 01-03-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-16-17-19-20-21. According to Caixa, the total premium to be paid to each is R$ 655,041.73.

Today’s lotofácil draw also included another 333 tickets with 14 hits. According to the bank, the prize in this range was R$ 1,178.44 per ticket.

The total collection of Lotofácil 2344 was almost R$ 17.4 million, according to Caixa. The draw also had 9,881 winners in the range of 13 hits, 119,051 hit 12 numbers and 623,162 more made 11.

The next Lotofácil draw is now scheduled for this Monday (11). The 2345 contest numbers will be available from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast on the internet, through Caixa’s official YouTube channel. The prize is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive (20 tens) reaches R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly choose the tens using the “Surprise” function.

What are the chances of winning at Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million of hitting the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the player adds a number to the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$40, but the odds improve well and go to one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the R$ 5 prize is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And how does the Lotofácil cake work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount in this modality of R$10, and the odds of each participant are always priced from R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the amount of odds allowed goes from two to eight. In the 20 tens maximum bet scenario, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets are from 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

