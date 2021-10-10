UFC has an unprecedented 100% female bonus; Dern vs Rodriguez is Fight of the Night | combat

For the first time in UFC history, an event had its 100% performance bonus award distributed to women. This Saturday’s tournament awarded the confrontation between the Brazilian Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern as “Fight of the Night” and the Kazakh Mariya Agapova and the Mexican Lupita Godinez as “Performances da Noite”. Each of the four athletes received US$ 50 thousand (R$ 275.5 thousand).
Mackenzie Dern (left) and Marina Rodriguez (right) shake hands before putting on the best fight of the UFC night this Saturday — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Marina and Mackenzie held the main event of the night and did not disappoint. Rodriguez was better on his feet and won four rounds to come out with the win, but he was smothered on the ground against Dern in the second round and at the end of the fourth round.
Mariya Agapova showed an agile and accurate striking in her victory over Colombian Sabina Mazo. She submitted with a quick rear naked choke in the second round, but gained the position thanks to a strong right hand that knocked Mazo down.
Lupita Godinez recovered from the first setback in her career with a dominant performance against Argentina’s Silvana Juárez and submitted her in the first round with an armbar.
