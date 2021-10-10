Under boos, Fluminense and Atlético-GO are in a goalless draw at Maracanã – 10/09/2021

Next in the table, Fluminense and Atlético-GO were 0-0 in the match played this afternoon (9) at Maracanã, valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The team from Goiânia even scored a goal, with João Paulo, but had the bid canceled.

The result was good only for Atlético, who moved up one position with the point earned. The team is now tenth, with 31 points. Flu remained parked in ninth place, with one more point.

On Wednesday (13), Flu faces Corinthians, in São Paulo. A day before, Atlético-GO will be in Bragança Paulista to play against Red Bull.

Fans at the foot of Danilo Barcelos

Even before the ball started to roll, the tricolors present at Maracanã were already teasing lateral Danilo Barcelos. This continued throughout the match, each time the ball passed his feet.

Danilo, however, didn’t help himself either. In addition to starring in the most curious move of the match in a free kick, he also got involved with Marcos Felipe in a cut and allowed the submission of André Luiz.

Fred in the cheers of the crowd

It wasn’t a great game for the center forward either, but an idol as it is, it has morality with the tricolors. Fred was substituted in the second half after being challenged by Eder, who already had a yellow card. He went to the bank to the sound of “Fred will get you”. He has not yet scored a goal with the presence of fans at the stadium in this return to the Flu.

referees protest

During the silent minute before the match, the refereeing quartet knelt on the lawn, raising the whistle with their right hand. The gesture will be made in all games of the round and is a manifestation against the aggression suffered by Rodrigo Crivellaro in a game of the Serie A2 Gaucha.

Change in less than ten minutes

With just eight minutes of play, Atlético-GO’s full-back Dudu felt strong pain in his thigh and had to be replaced. Arnaldo took the right side of Dragão from there and made a great move shortly after, when he crossed for Ronald, who ended up sticking in the submission.

First half without creativity

Even with Fred on the field, Fluminense played heavily dependent on Luiz Henrique and Caio Paulista. The first one was well marked and the second one didn’t have a very good afternoon, so much so that he was substituted halfway through the second half. On the Dragon’s side, the problem was the submission. The team managed to arrive with greater efficiency, but it was wrong to define the play.

Not worth!

Atlético came to open the scoreboard at 22 in the second half, but the assistant caught offside. In the play of the goal, Janderson had found João Paulo. The number 10 shirt invaded the area and submitted when Marcos Felipe left, when the little flag was raised.

Game improved, but remained goalless

The second half at Maracanã was less sleepy and more open in the second half. With the entry of John Kennedy, Fluminense managed to offer more danger to goalkeeper Fernando Miguel. The Athletic side, with João Paulo, took advantage of another mistake by Danilo Barcelos and forced Marcos Felipe to make a great save at close range.

In additions, precisely the criticized Danilo Barcelos sent a ball to the crossbar. Before the final whistle, there was a red card for the interim coach of Atlético-GO, Eduardo. He had invaded the lawn to complain.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 0 X 0 ATHLETIC-GO

Competition: Brazilian Championship (25th round)

Local: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro/RJ

Date: October 9, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 4:30 pm, Brasília

Public: 2,200 fans

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (SP) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF)

VAR: Paulo Renato Moreira da Silva Coelho (RJ)

Yellow cards: Luccas Claro and John Kennedy (Fluminense); Ronald and Eder (Atlético-GO)

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André (Martinelli), Yago Felipe and Nonato (Arias); Luiz Henrique (Lucca), Fred (Bobadilla) and Caio Paulista (John Kennedy). Technician: Mark

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Arnaldo), Wanderson, Eder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Matheus Barbosa (Baralhas) and João Paulo; Zé Roberto (Montenegro), Ronald (Janderson) and André Luís (Natanael). Technician: Edward