Under many boos, Fluminense played poorly and was only 0-0 with Atlético-GO this Saturday afternoon, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game was of little creativity, except for the final minutes, when the Rio team managed to pressure the opponent and lost incredible chances of winning the match.

With the result, Fluminense reached 33 points, maintaining the advantage of two points over Atlético-GO, but still outside the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores, the team’s main objective in the competition.

The return of the public at Maracanã ended up putting pressure on Fluminense. The crowd booed some players since the start of the match, mainly defender Danilo Barcelos. Nervous, the Rio team missed silly moves and found it difficult to dominate the opponent, despite having the ball.







Under boos, Fluminense plays poorly and only draws with Atlético-GO Photo: Andre Melo Andrade / Gazeta Press

Atlético ended up being more dangerous, but in brief flashes. The truncated game prevented the goalkeepers from working, so much so that the most dangerous move came from a shot by Cariús. Marcos Felipe made the defense with some ease. The 0 to 0 ended up translating very well what was the initial stage.

In the second half, the boos continued. Caio Paulista was also much criticized by the few fans who were at Maracanã. One of the few spared was Fred. The vast majority of fans applauded the athlete when he left the field with the chorus of: “Fred will get you”. Even without scoring, the striker received the affection of those present at the stadium.

But there was a lack of ball for the score to be inaugurated. Marcão messed with Fluminense, tried to give the team more speed, but Fernando Miguel continued without being threatened, a little different from Marcos Felipe, who needed to do a miracle with João Paulo’s header, in the most dangerous move of the team from Goiás. The athlete himself scored a little earlier, but the bid was canceled by the referee

The fans’ impatience made Fluminense throw themselves into the attack. On minute 48, Bobadilla dominated the chest inside the area, but pierced the shot. In the leftover, Danilo Barcelos kicked hard and sent the crossbar. Lucca, in the last move, also had the chance to score, but not even the shouts for “João de Deus” made the ball enter. End of game: 0 to 0.

In the next round, Atlético face Red Bull Bragantino this Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP). On Wednesday, at 9 pm, Fluminense visits Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP).

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE ATHLETIC 0x0-GO

FLUMINENSE – Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André (Martinelli), Yago Felipe and Nonato (Arias); Luiz Henrique (Lucca), Fred (Bobadilla) and Caio Paulista (John Kennedy). Technician: Mark.

ATHLETIC-GO – Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Arnaldo), Wanderson, Eder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Matheus Barbosa (Baralhas) and João Paulo; Zé Roberto (Montenegro), Ronald (Janderson) and André Luis (Natanael). Technician: Eduardo Souza.

YELLOW CARDS – John Kennedy and Luccas Claro (Fluminense); Eder and Ronald (Atlético-GO).

RED CARD – Eduardo Souza (Atlético-GO).

REFEREE – Edina Alves Batista (SP).

INCOME – R$ 78,132.00.

PUBLIC – 2,287 payers.

LOCATION – Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).