‘Under Pressure’: learn more about the Unified Health System (SUS) | Under pressure

In the fourth season of the series Under Pressure, the doctor Evandro (Julio Andrade) has to deal with the discovery of a child, the difficulties of marriage with Carolina (Marjorie Estiano), a strike in the area of ​​public health, and the chaos in the functioning of the Edith de Magalhães Hospital.

The SUS (Unified Health System) is the Brazilian public health system, established by the Federal Constitution of 1988. Brazil is the only one among countries with more than 200 million inhabitants that has a universal public health system, totally free and financed by the government. The SUS is made up of health centers and posts, public and university hospitals, laboratories and blood centers, in addition to academic and scientific research institutes, such as the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ). The SUS is also responsible for sanitary, epidemiological and environmental surveillance services.

Based on the principle that health is a human need, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation has been, since the country’s redemocratization process, a protagonist in the struggle for the construction of the Unified Health System. Being, therefore, an inalienable right, it fought for the construction of a universal system, where the entire Brazilian population could have the right to health guaranteed by the State.

The SUS has promoted undisputed advances in Brazilian public health, as can be seen in the world-renowned National Immunization Program (PNI) and HIV/AIDS care and in transplantation, pharmaceutical care and primary care policies, with the Health Program of the Family, which with many other policies, has promoted important results, such as the reduction of infant mortality and the increase in life expectancy in the country.

Whether from the National Immunization Program to the daily life of health services, including sanitary and epidemiological surveillance, drug supply, research development and promotion and prevention actions, the SUS has been present in the lives of Brazilians for more than 30 years and needs to be preserved in the best ways.

The Unified Health System is necessary, therefore, as it is a social protection system that guarantees health as a right for everyone. It is necessary to promote advances that ensure the public character of the management of services; policies to strengthen science, technology and innovation aimed at the sustainability of the SUS; more investments in health professionals and the appreciation of public servants.

Find out about the Basic Health Unit (UBS), or health post, closer to your residence.

To learn more about the services offered and register, access the Connect SUS portal, or download the Connect SUS application.

Collaboration: Fiocruz – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

