Vaccination against Covid: more than 70% of the population took the 1st dose; 46.33% is fully immunized | Vaccines

Brazil has more than 46% of its population with the complete vaccination schedule. There are 98.831,064 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents, equivalent to 46.33% of the population, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (9).
Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,466,344 people, which corresponds to 70.07% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 2,305,883 people (1.08% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 248,297,408 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 299,089 people, the second dose to 571,209, the single dose to 1,320, and the booster dose to 97,221, a total of 968,839 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized until Friday (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (60.59%), Mato Grosso do Sul (59.65%), Rio Grande do Sul (52.27 %), Paraná (49.20%) and Espírito Santo (46.95%).
Among those who most have their population partially immunized until Friday are São Paulo (79.60%), Rio Grande do Sul (72.92%), Santa Catarina (71.93%), Federal District (71.76 %) and MG (71.58%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- 20 states and the DF released new data: DF, MA, PA, PR, RJ, RR, ES, PE, PI, BA, MT, GO, AM, MS, RN, AP, PB, AL, RO, SP, RS
- 6 states have not released new data: AC, CE, MG, SC, SE, TO
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 537,833 (59.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 297,826 (32.84%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 2,118,717 (62.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,216,839 (36.16%); booster dose: 22,756
- AM – 1st dose: 2,558,408 (59.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,620,852 (37.96%); booster dose: 21,073
- AP – 1st dose: 468,582 (53.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 222,124 (25.31%); booster dose: 1942
- BA – 1st dose: 10,043,803 (67.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,080,230 (40.57%); booster dose: 150,192
- EC – 1st dose: 6,293,467 (68.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,082,977 (44.19%); booster dose: 19267
- DF – 1st dose: 2,221,867 (71.80%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,359,342 (43.93%); booster dose: 36,979
- ES – 1st dose: 3,062,821 (74.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,905,044 (46.37%); booster dose: 139011
- GO – 1st dose: 4,879,219 (67.70%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,870,351 (39.83%); booster dose: 51,042
- MA – 1st dose: 4,113,252 (57.50%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,571,925 (35.95%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,089,981 (70.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,111,366 (42.55%); booster dose: 165982
- MS – 1st dose: 1,927,886 (67.90%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,698,956 (59.84%); booster dose: 204809
- MT – 1st dose: 2,302,984 (64.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,377,322 (38.61%); booster dose: 12854
- PA – 1st dose: 4,490,453 (51.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,861,431 (32.60%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,815,754 (69.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,544,892 (38.05%); booster dose: 37016
- PE – 1st dose: 6,562,898 (67.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,934,726 (40.67%); booster dose: 85,456
- PI – 1st dose: 2,112,293 (64.22%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,170.407 (35.58%); booster dose: 2,914
- PR – 1st dose: 8,322,582 (71.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,778,328 (49.82%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,209,290 (69.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,528,479 (43.11%); booster dose: 0
- NB – 1st dose: 2,439,818 (68.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,541,583 (43.29%); booster dose: 28,619
- RO – 1st dose: 1,139,712 (62.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 655,901 (36.13%); booster dose: 13992
- RR – 1st dose: 331,676 (50.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 163,848 (25.10%); booster dose: 1,407
- RS – 1st dose: 8,378,441 (73.07%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,054,658 (52.80%); booster dose: 169,507
- SC – 1st dose: 5,278,818 (71.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,274,777 (44.62%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,632,469 (69.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 975,460 (41.71%); booster dose: 24042
- SP – 1st dose: 37,142,039 (79.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,377,599 (60.83%); booster dose: 1,095,367
- TO – 1st dose: 990,706 (61.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 551,547 (34.31%); booster dose: 11091
How many doses each state received until October 8th
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,357,435
- AM: 5,440,080
- AP: 1,068,380
- BA: 20,831,143
- CE: 13,136,568
- DF: 4,510,711
- ES: 6,021,350
- GO: 9,683,820
- MA: 7,804,672
- MG: 30,683,114
- MS: 4,108,805
- MT: 4,688,781
- PA: 10,821,145
- PB: 5,104,223
- PE: 13,471,920
- PI: 4,117,130
- PR: 16,346,290
- RJ: 20,510,601
- RN: 5,031,060
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 843,703
- RS: 17,574,106
- SC: 10,057,794
- SE: 3,137,975
- SP: 67.967,190
- TO: 2,131,045
Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.