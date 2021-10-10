Vaccination against Covid: more than 70% of the population took the 1st dose; 46.33% is fully immunized | Vaccines

Brazil has more than 46% of its population with the complete vaccination schedule. There are 98.831,064 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents, equivalent to 46.33% of the population, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (9).

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,466,344 people, which corresponds to 70.07% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 2,305,883 people (1.08% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 248,297,408 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 299,089 people, the second dose to 571,209, the single dose to 1,320, and the booster dose to 97,221, a total of 968,839 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized until Friday (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (60.59%), Mato Grosso do Sul (59.65%), Rio Grande do Sul (52.27 %), Paraná (49.20%) and Espírito Santo (46.95%).

Among those who most have their population partially immunized until Friday are São Paulo (79.60%), Rio Grande do Sul (72.92%), Santa Catarina (71.93%), Federal District (71.76 %) and MG (71.58%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

248,297,408 (84.76% of the doses distributed to the states) 20 states and the DF released new data: DF, MA, PA, PR, RJ, RR, ES, PE, PI, BA, MT, GO, AM, MS, RN, AP, PB, AL, RO, SP, RS

DF, MA, PA, PR, RJ, RR, ES, PE, PI, BA, MT, GO, AM, MS, RN, AP, PB, AL, RO, SP, RS 6 states have not released new data: AC, CE, MG, SC, SE, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 537,833 (59.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 297,826 (32.84%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,118,717 (62.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,216,839 (36.16%); booster dose: 22,756

AM – 1st dose: 2,558,408 (59.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,620,852 (37.96%); booster dose: 21,073

AP – 1st dose: 468,582 (53.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 222,124 (25.31%); booster dose: 1942

BA – 1st dose: 10,043,803 (67.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,080,230 (40.57%); booster dose: 150,192

EC – 1st dose: 6,293,467 (68.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,082,977 (44.19%); booster dose: 19267

DF – 1st dose: 2,221,867 (71.80%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,359,342 (43.93%); booster dose: 36,979

ES – 1st dose: 3,062,821 (74.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,905,044 (46.37%); booster dose: 139011

GO – 1st dose: 4,879,219 (67.70%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,870,351 (39.83%); booster dose: 51,042

MA – 1st dose: 4,113,252 (57.50%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,571,925 (35.95%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,089,981 (70.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,111,366 (42.55%); booster dose: 165982

MS – 1st dose: 1,927,886 (67.90%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,698,956 (59.84%); booster dose: 204809

MT – 1st dose: 2,302,984 (64.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,377,322 (38.61%); booster dose: 12854

PA – 1st dose: 4,490,453 (51.16%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,861,431 (32.60%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,815,754 (69.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,544,892 (38.05%); booster dose: 37016

PE – 1st dose: 6,562,898 (67.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,934,726 (40.67%); booster dose: 85,456

PI – 1st dose: 2,112,293 (64.22%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,170.407 (35.58%); booster dose: 2,914

PR – 1st dose: 8,322,582 (71.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,778,328 (49.82%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,209,290 (69.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,528,479 (43.11%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,439,818 (68.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,541,583 (43.29%); booster dose: 28,619

RO – 1st dose: 1,139,712 (62.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 655,901 (36.13%); booster dose: 13992

RR – 1st dose: 331,676 (50.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 163,848 (25.10%); booster dose: 1,407

RS – 1st dose: 8,378,441 (73.07%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,054,658 (52.80%); booster dose: 169,507

SC – 1st dose: 5,278,818 (71.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,274,777 (44.62%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,632,469 (69.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 975,460 (41.71%); booster dose: 24042

SP – 1st dose: 37,142,039 (79.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,377,599 (60.83%); booster dose: 1,095,367

TO – 1st dose: 990,706 (61.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 551,547 (34.31%); booster dose: 11091

How many doses each state received until October 8th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,357,435

AM: 5,440,080

AP: 1,068,380

BA: 20,831,143

CE: 13,136,568

DF: 4,510,711

ES: 6,021,350

GO: 9,683,820

MA: 7,804,672

MG: 30,683,114

MS: 4,108,805

MT: 4,688,781

PA: 10,821,145

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 13,471,920

PI: 4,117,130

PR: 16,346,290

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 5,031,060

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 843,703

RS: 17,574,106

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 3,137,975

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,131,045

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).