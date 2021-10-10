Vettel regrets position gained on Turkish GP grid

Sebastian Vettel was not happy to have gained a grid position in Istanbul (Photo: Aston Martin)

F1 in Turkey: Hamilton spares and pole stays with Bottas. Verstappen starts in second position

It is possible to be unhappy when you gain a position on the starting grid in the wake of a penalty. Sebastian Vettel proved his best this Saturday (9) after qualifying for the Turkish GP. The four-time champion faced difficulties with the wet stretches of the Istanbul Park track, advanced to Q2, but was unable to go further by taking 11th place. However, Seb gained a foothold because of the sanction imposed on Lewis Hamilton for the replacement of the internal combustion engine in his Mercedes power unit. In theory, moving up a position would be cause for celebration, but the Aston Martin driver highlighted the greater difficulty due to the change also on the side of the track where he will start.

Drivers who start in unique positions start, in Turkey, on the clean, rubberized side and, consequently, with greater grip. Whoever starts in even positions starts from the inside. But on a stretch of asphalt without so much grip, the tendency is to traction badly when starting.

Sebastian Vettel was not happy to have gained a grid position in Istanbul (Photo: Aston Martin)

“I’d rather start on the right side, so it’s not good news. Maybe we can be a little stronger tomorrow in the race, but, realistically, our pace is around tenth place”, said the driver in an interview with the German broadcaster Sky Sports.

“Today I didn’t do very well on the wet stretches of the track and I had a hard time finding the rhythm. It was a little surprising. I had more difficulties than others. Maybe you chose the wrong line [da pista], so I have to analyze this”, he described.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

“I tried everything, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to keep me in the standings, so it wasn’t an ideal session. Where it was slippery, I just lost a lot of time and couldn’t recover”, he lamented.

The Turkish GP is scheduled to start at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday and will be broadcast live by the channel on open TV Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.