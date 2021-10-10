VIDEO: MC Mirella is attacked after concert in Florianópolis

Singer published on social media the moment when she is hit by a glass of drink when leaving the stage

The singer MC Mirella was attacked after the end of a show held in Florianópolis at dawn this Saturday (9). The moment of aggression was recorded and shared by the fiancée of Dynho Alves, participant of A Fazenda 13. The information is from Portal R7.

On Twitter, the funkeira showed the images in which a woman in the audience threw a glass of drink at Mirella, who appeared around security at the time.

The singer vented on social networks and exposed the woman’s face. “She wanted to show up, let me help her”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. Subsequently, the former participant of A Fazenda 12 stated that there was no reason for the aggression to take place.

“Mine purposely threw me a drink. It’s not possible, guys. I don’t know how to hold back for these things”, wrote the singer. “It ended up with my hair, I made a very expensive brush. What hate”, he completes.

Watch the video with the moment of aggression:

Singer was hit by a drink after a concert in the Capital – Video: Reproduction/Instagram

Singer was restrained by security

Mirella also said that she was restrained by security and lamented the person’s lack of respect.

After sharing the videos, the funkeira received support from fans through social networks. After the show in the capital of Santa Catarina, she took a direct flight to Belém, where she will also perform.