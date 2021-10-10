Video shows executions at the party’s exit – Interior

The images are used by the Paraguayan police in investigating the deaths of 4 people

In the images it is possible to see the moment when men get out of the van and open fire on the victims (Photo: Reproduction)

Three snipers arriving with guns in their hands in a practically open-air shooting of four people in front of a large audience in the middle of the night from Friday (8) to Saturday (9) in Pedro Juan Caballero, a Paraguayan city located on the border with the Brazilian Ponta Porã – 323 km from Campo Grande.

This is the scene seen in a video used by the Paraguayan police in an attempt to discover who are the gunmen and the masterminds of the crime that, like a real massacre, killed four people on the border, including a drug dealer, the daughter of the governor of the Paraguayan department of Amambay, and two students.

At the beginning of the images, the traffic at the scene of the crime is shown and the victims arrive at a white SUV – type of luxury utility vehicle – parked on the sidewalk, near an event space in Pedro Juan Caballero.

Then, at the bottom, there is a silver pickup truck, which stops beside the SUV. Two men get out with guns drawn on the driver’s side and one on the passenger side, opening fire immediately and shooting four people at close range.

The victims are 32-year-old Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, who is targeted by the gunmen in the investigation, 21-year-old Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, the current governor of Amambay. She was shot six times in the girl’s chest, lungs and legs, authorities said.

According to the website Frontera Seca News, Osmar and Haylee were lovers – Haylee is also the niece of the famous senator Roberto Acevedo, who stood out for her fight against drug trafficking and criticism in the media against organized crime in the region.

The other two victims were colleagues from the Faculty of Medicine in Pedro Juan, and they were accompanying Haylle and Osmar, they being the 20-year-old from Douro, Kaline Reinoso, and Rhannye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 18, from Mato Grosso. Kaline was hit by 14 shots, while Rhannye was shot 10 times.

Paraguayan police collected 110 high-caliber shells at the scene of the crime. According to the information obtained by the Campo Grande News, at least 60 7.62 caliber shells and 50 5.56 caliber ammunition were found.

possible client – National Police investigators are working with the hypothesis that the attack was ordered by the PCC (First Command of the Capital). According to the Paraguayan website Última Hora, 32-year-old Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance was the owner of the laundry where an assembly of the PCC was held.

The event took place in March this year and ended up with 13 members of the faction detained by Senad (National Anti-Drug Secretariat). The suspicion is that the PCC has accused Osmar of helping the Paraguayan police, being responsible for the arrests.

Another line of investigation is that Osmar’s execution is in retaliation for the murder of Marcos Esquivel, the nephew of Cornelio Esquivel, considered one of the bosses of organized crime on the border between Brazil and Paraguay.

However, on this night, in a statement attributed to the PCC and which circulates through social networks, the criminal faction denies that it is the mastermind of the crime, also stating that Osmar was not even a member of the group. “We do not condone, we do not agree with acts that cause the cowardly death of innocent people, and we fight against such acts.”