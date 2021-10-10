View PlayStation Store releases October 10-16, 2021

Facebook

Back 4 Blood (PS4, PS5) – October 12th

Back 4 Blood is a first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the infected. These humans carrying a deadly parasite have turned into frightening creatures bent on devouring the remnants of civilization. With humanity’s extinction at stake, it’s up to you and your friends to face this enemy, eradicate the corrupted, and reconquer the world.

Monster Crown (PS4) – October 12th

Unravel Crown Island’s dark history while creating your own monster legacy. With a history of sadistic rulers and heroic saviors, the island faces another threat in the form of a malicious young woman in search of power. It’s up to you and the monsters you make pacts with to prevent the return of tyranny. Will your decisions make you a savior or a dark messiah?

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (PS4) – October 13th

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide is a casual co-op puzzle game inspired by Lemmings and Tower Defense! Play as Catty or Batty and build a path to guide the spirits home.

Kick it, Bunny! (PS4) – October 13th

Many stone figures were erected by ancient rabbits among the oases, but disaster struck and all figures were destroyed. Your task, as a real rabbit, is not only to find remnants of the ancient civilization of rabbits, but also to restore its wonderful buildings. Strangely, you’re not the only one who knows how to kick in this game world, so be careful – not everyone can forgive you for such behavior. You will find an almost open world in which you will find not only puzzles, but also other animals who also live their own lives and are constantly occupied with something. If you’re a little tired of solving puzzles and want to take a break from the main game – there are other entertainments like football on land, football on water… but explore the world for yourself – this is the best way to get to know better!

Immortus Temporus (PS4) – October 13th

Enter a puzzle experience that defies conventional design! Immortus Temporus is a game created by a speedrunner for those who love to hone their skills through practice, trial and error, determination and relentless repetition. Phases have several ways to beat them. Hitting hazards will disable them and teleport the player back to the spawn point, allowing free passage from A to B, but is that the fastest way? The actions you perform in Immortus Temporus persist until death, whether it’s collecting a pickup truck or destroying an obstacle. Levels are only reset when you run out of time. Each attempt will challenge you to excel, to think outside the box and to break the game!

Henchman Story (PS4) – October 14th

A visual novel in which you play as a beleaguered henchman working for a bumbling supervillain and a superhero satire filled with colorful characters and meaningful choices. Henchman Story is an interactive story where you play as a beleaguered henchman working for a bumbling supervillain. It is thankless work. Week after week, you put on your purple spandex and get all the crap out of you by much stronger, nicer people using a much more sophisticated spandex. But the checks are clear and Lord Bedlam offers health, so work is work, right? Even thugs have bills to pay, and sometimes even thugs can make choices that change everything.

Murder House (PS4) – October 14th

A news crew enters the former abandoned home of a serial killer named Anthony Smith in search of a spooky haunted house story. But is the notorious Ripper Bunny really dead, or is he waiting to kill them one by one? Who will survive, and what will be left of them? The spiritual successor to Babysitter Bloodbath. This game simulates a fifth-generation survival horror. With tank-style handling and third-person cinematic angles, it’s meant to be played with a controller. If you don’t like tank movement, maybe this game isn’t for you. There is no autosave. The game must be saved using pencils, which come in limited quantities.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality (PS4) – October 14th

Join the 13th Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, and the 10th, David Tennant, on a mission to save reality. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality reinvents the VR experience released in the past with all-new gameplay, new monsters and new worlds to explore.

aeon must die (PS4) – October 14th

Aeon, the feared emperor of the unstoppable Void Armada, was betrayed and left for dead by his generals. Weakened and without a body to take revenge, he manages to merge with you to survive and bring his wrath. Travel through the futuristic city of Pantheon to destroy or subdue those who betrayed Aeon, while fighting for his mind, free will and control of his body. Experience a unique beat ’em-up featuring sweeping risk-reward gameplay, innovative AI and tactical fighting, all packaged in a unique art style.

Godstrike (PS4) – October 14th

Godstrike is a bullet hell style 3D shooter with timed boss battles. This means that you have to face and defeat every boss in the game before time runs out. Time is money and worth life in the game, so buying skills or taking damage will reduce the amount of time you have to fight. In Godstrike you are Talaal, the last of the seven masks of God. Talaal finds a carrier just in time to fight the sisters, who are hunting her to absorb the power contained in the mask. The carrier is now up to her neck in a war that is not hers, in a seemingly impossible cycle to break.

The Riftbreaker (PS5) – October 14th

The Riftbreaker is a survival and foundation building game with action RPG elements. You play the role of Captain Ashley S. Nowak – the Riftbreaker, an elite commando/scientist with powerful Mechanical Armor. Enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet on the outskirts of the Milky Way, in order to build a base that will allow you to travel back to Earth to advance colonization. Ashley’s Mechanical Armor, which she calls “Mr. Riggs” can withstand the most dangerous environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base building, resource extraction, specimen collection and, of course, combat. It can travel through the cracks that connect space over vast distances.

Dungeon Encounters (PS4) – October 14th

Dungeon Encounters challenges players to test their strategic skills in 100 levels with challenges that will tease your mind. Using 2D grid movement, players must lead an expedition deep into an otherworldly maze.

gleylancer (PS4, PS5) – October 15th

Originally released in 1992, Greylancer was exclusive to Mega Drive, released only in Japan, and then made a worldwide appearance on Wii in 2008. Billed as a simple and practical horizontal side-scroll shooter, the story follows Lucia, a pilot of 16-year-old Earth Federation starfighter. A war breaks out between humans and an unknown alien race in the year 2025. Lucia’s father Ken, a high-ranking admiral in the Federation Navy, is captured after his ship is transported out of the combat zone with four alien modules which have the teleportation capability. Lucia, heartbroken after hearing her father’s disappearance, decides to kidnap the prototype fighter CSH-01-XA “GleyLancer” with the help of her friend Teim and go after her father.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4, PS5) – October 15th

In single player mode, you walk the path of Tanjiro Kamado, whose family was slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon. Experience the narrative portrayed in the anime “”Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”” and Tanjiro’s battles to restore Nezuko’s humanity and face the demonic threat! In Versus Mode, up to two players can fight in 2-on-2 online and offline combat with any combination of characters, including Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado! With simple controls and thrilling gameplay, you have the chance to prove that you are among the strongest demon slayers!

NHL 22 (PS4, PS5) – October 15th

With Frostbite technology, the EA SPORTS NHL 22 receives superstar treatment. For the first time, experience the EA SPORTS NHL in one of the most powerful game engines in the industry, bringing unparalleled visual detail to every clash, feint and finish. With Superstar X-Factors, you can feel the personality and power of NHL superstars with a new skill system that unlocks the unique abilities of the league’s elite players. Authentic to players’ real-world styles and skills, NHL superstars really come to life in EA SPORTS NHL 22, making their time on the ice more influential than ever. From HUT to World of Chel, Superstar X-Factors bring a new class-based strategy to all game modes. EA SPORTS NHL 22 is an all-new game for a new generation, giving you more ways to play and compete than ever before.

The Good Life (PS4) – October 15th

In The Good Life, Naomi Hayward finds herself far from her home in New York. Lost and drowning in debt, she was hired by The Morning Bell to uncover the mystery behind Rainy Woods – an English rural town considered “the happiest in the world”. With her camera ready, she begins her investigation, but soon discovers that the city – and its wonderfully quirky residents – are hiding too many secrets. Not least because they transform into cats and dogs at night. Naomi must use her new animal abilities to discover the truth about Rainy Woods.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PS4) – October 15th

The trilogy pack will feature the 3 game main campaign fully remastered and visually enhanced. Just as the first Crysis has already been remastered and released individually, Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will also have stand-alone releases.

note: It is noteworthy that, as Sony does not release an official list, we do not officially know what will come to PlayStation Store. That said, above is what we found by researching the subject. It is likely that we will have a few more releases during the week, and there is also a chance that the above games will be postponed without notice.