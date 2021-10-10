Virginia Fonseca and Deolane Bezerra receive title and reason impresses internet users

Top Stories

Last Thursday (7), the gossip page of Instagram “fuxicu” made a post about one of the topics discussed on social media about the famous, Virginia Fonseca, wife of singer Zé Felipe, and Dr Deolane Bezerra, widow of singer Mc Kevin.

the famous are considered one of the biggest influencers in the country and with more engagement in their social networks, so says the gossip site, the famous ones who have earned the affection of their followers and are making success on the internet.

Virginia Fonseca started her career creating a Youtube account in 2016, and since then she has been successful on her social networks, the influencer who is the wife of singer Zé Felipe and mother of Maria Alice, who is only 4 months old, and shares her routine with her followers. Virginia has 26.9 million of followers on your Instagram profile.

The lawyer Deolane Bezerra, on your profile of Instagram, count with 10.5 million followers, noting that the influencer has a reserve account that it made a few days ago. In an interview, Deolane cited that when singer Mc Kevin was still alive she never took advantage of his fame to grow on social media.

I was always backstage and let him shine, but after the singer’s death, followers embraced Deolane with positive words and she says she’s grateful for that. The influencer who never thought she could be a digital influencer is making success and gaining more and more followers on her social networks every day.

Check out Virginia and Deolane’s photo gallery here Prev

1 In 9

