Vitória do Sport pushes Santos into the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship | saints

Santos entered the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. At least temporarily. Alvinegro dropped to 17th place after Sport beat Corinthians 1-0, this Saturday, in Recife. With that, Leão reached 26 points, surpassing Peixe in the number of victories (6 to 5).

The moment of Sport, direct rival of Santos in the fight against relegation, contrasts with the one experienced by Alvinegro. While Santos has not won for 11 matches this season, the team from Pernambuco reached its third consecutive triumph in the competition.

The result increases the pressure for a positive result of Peixe against Grêmio, this Sunday, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The teams face off from 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro. Only one victory can take the team out of Z-4. That’s because Sport reached six victories, while Santos has five victories.

In addition, Alvinegro is also struggling to end a fast of five games without a win at home in the Brazilian Championship. The last one was against Athetico-PR, by 2-1, on July 6th, still in the 10th round.

On the other hand, Peixe favors the return of the fans to the stands. The presence of 4,644 fans is expected in this clash. In addition, of the five victories of Santos in Brasileirão, four were acting in Vila Belmiro.

The likely team that will take the field is formed by John Paul; Vinícius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Vinícius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Braga); Marinho and Léo Baptistão.