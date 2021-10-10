Vitória x Confiança: where to watch live, guess and squads of the Series B duel

In this Saturday (9) O live football displays the duel between Victory and Confidence, in a game valid by 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B. Thus, the place of departure will be the Barradão Stadium in Salvador. Finally, the confrontation starts at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Read more: See where to watch Brasileirão football matches live

Live Football: Victory sunk in the Z4

For conversation starters; Leão Bahia continues in its fight against relegation in the second division of Brazilian football. Thus, Vitória continues in the Z4 of Serie B; and there is no prospect of salvation for the red-blacks in this round. However, the Bahia team has shown good games at home; and it creates the hope of an important triumph.

Probable lineup: Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata, Wallace, Mateus Moraes and Renan Luís; Guilherme Rend, João Pedro and Fernando Neto; Marcinho, Caique Souza and Manoel. Technician: Wagner Lopes

Brasileirão live: Confidence rehearses reaction

On the other hand, Sergipe’s Dragon lives its attempt at rehabilitation in this final stretch of the Brasileirão Serie B. Thus, Confiança won two rounds ago; and tied his last duel in the competition. However, it’s still not enough for the team to say goodbye to sticking; and follows in penultimate place in the classification of the second division. Therefore, Trust needs to score points; if you want to continue in the second division.

Probable lineup: Rafael Santos; Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Madison, Neto Berola, Álvaro and Rafael Vila; Hernane and Lohan. Technician: Luizinho Lopes

Transmission – Where to watch Vitória x Confiança live

Thus, the live football exhibition this Saturday (10/09) with the duel between Vitória and Confiança will be on the channels SportTV and Premiere.

Hunch – Victory x Confidence

Finally, the prediction of this northeastern duel in the 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B is a tie between the teams. Thus, both Vitória and Confiança leave the Barradão lawn without their problems resolved in the competition.

Probabilities: Victory – 32.5%; Tie – 40%; Trust – 27.5%

Datasheet – Victory x Confidence

Phase/Tournament: 29th round – Brasileirão Série B

Date: 10/09/2021

Hour: 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Barradão Stadium, Salvador / BA

Arbitration: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima / RS

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins and Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor /RS

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques / PR

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

See where to watch all football matches in Brasileirão live