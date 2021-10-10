VW T-Cross retakes the lead among compact SUVs in September

With 35,400 units registered in September, the segment of SUVs and compact crossovers lost almost 14% of license plates compared to the same period last year, thanks especially to the negative performance of three of the top four placed. The leader, however, grew more than 20%.

Absent from the position of honor since August 2020, the Volkswagen T-Cross was preferred by 5,733 consumers, almost 1,200 more than the Crete (4,550), whose first units of the new generation started to be delivered. With that, Hyundai’s advantage in the 2021 accumulated in the dispute for 2nd place fell to 2,100 units, with three months left to the end of the year – that is, the dispute is still open.

Apparently with no threats to finish 2021 ahead, as the gap with Crete exceeds 11,500 units, the Jeep Renegade (4,503) dropped to 3rd after five consecutive months at the top. With production problems in recent months, the Chevrolet Tracker (3,936) started to recover. In contention for 5th place, the Honda HR-V surpassed the VW Nivus by less than 150 units (3,502 x 3,356).

Behind a Nissan Kicks (2,903) down almost 28%, the Citroën C4 Cactus (1542) grew more than 130% compared to 2020, the biggest evolution in the top 10, and completed seven straight months above the 1,000 plates. Separated by just 3 units, Honda WR-V (1,125) and Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X (1,122) completed the top squad.

For Renault, bad news. While the Duster (1,056) was only 11th – with a retraction greater than 42% -, the Captur (594), even renovated and with a new engine, was behind the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X (799). Since February, by the way, the most expensive representative of the French brand has not even managed to reach 600 monthly license plates. With 170 units, the Peugeot 2008 had its weakest month since May last year (115).

POS. MODEL TOTAL 2021 SEP/21 AUG/21 SEP/20 % SET 21 % AUG 21 SEP/AG VARIATION VARIATION 2021/2020 1st VW T-CROSS 45001 5733 6698 4728 16.17% 17.68% -14.41% 21.26% 2nd HYUNDAI CRETE 47131 4550 4822 5402 12.83% 12.73% -5.64% -15.77% 3rd JEEP RENEGADE 58672 4503 6709 5748 12.70% 17.71% -32.88% -21.66% 4th CHEVROLET TRACKER 32598 3936 1293 6402 11.10% 3.41% 204.41% -38.52% 5th HONDA HR-V 28463 3502 3878 3314 9.88% 10.24% -9.70% 5.67% 6th VW NIVUS 30421 3356 3625 3203 9.47% 9.57% -7.42% 4.78% 7th NISSAN KICKS 28055 2903 2955 4022 8.19% 7.80% -1.76% -27.82% 8th CITROON C4 CACTUS 12818 1542 1689 667 4.35% 4.46% -8.70% 131.18% 9th HONDA WR-V 7651 1125 1131 961 3.17% 2.99% -0.53% 17.07% 10th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X 9242 1122 1495 793 3.16% 3.95% -24.95% 41.49% 11th RENAULT DUSTER 17482 1056 945 1830 2.98% 2.50% 11.75% -42.30% 12th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X 2138 799 635 0 2.25% 1.68% 25.83% – 13th RENAULT CAPTUR 5131 594 575 578 1.68% 1.52% 3.30% 2.77% 14th CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2 3636 225 395 402 0.63% 1.04% -43.04% -44.03% 15th PEUGEOT 2008 5217 170 655 523 0.48% 1.73% -74.05% -67.50% 16th TROLLER T4 / TX4 1027 138 159 198 0.39% 0.42% -13.21% -30.30% 17th SUZUKI JIMNY 601 74 78 112 0.21% 0.21% -5.13% -33.93% 18th SUZUKI JIMNY SIERRA 514 70 62 84 0.20% 0.16% 12.90% -16.67% 19th JAC T40 276 27 32 7 0.08% 0.08% -15.63% 285.71% 20th JAC T50 / T5 115 13 15 3 0.04% 0.04% -13.33% 333.33% 21st SUZUKI VITARA 207 12 11 71 0.03% 0.03% 9.09% -83.10% 22nd FORD ECOSPORT 2986 4 18 2070 0.01% 0.05% -77.78% -99.81% 23rd LIFAN X60 7 1 0 1 0.00% 0.00% – 0.00% 339389 35455 37875 41119 100.00% 100.00% -6.39% -13.77%

Source: Fenabrave

