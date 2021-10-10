VW T-Cross retakes the lead among compact SUVs in September

by

With 35,400 units registered in September, the segment of SUVs and compact crossovers lost almost 14% of license plates compared to the same period last year, thanks especially to the negative performance of three of the top four placed. The leader, however, grew more than 20%.

Absent from the position of honor since August 2020, the Volkswagen T-Cross was preferred by 5,733 consumers, almost 1,200 more than the Crete (4,550), whose first units of the new generation started to be delivered. With that, Hyundai’s advantage in the 2021 accumulated in the dispute for 2nd place fell to 2,100 units, with three months left to the end of the year – that is, the dispute is still open.

Apparently with no threats to finish 2021 ahead, as the gap with Crete exceeds 11,500 units, the Jeep Renegade (4,503) dropped to 3rd after five consecutive months at the top. With production problems in recent months, the Chevrolet Tracker (3,936) started to recover. In contention for 5th place, the Honda HR-V surpassed the VW Nivus by less than 150 units (3,502 x 3,356).

Behind a Nissan Kicks (2,903) down almost 28%, the Citroën C4 Cactus (1542) grew more than 130% compared to 2020, the biggest evolution in the top 10, and completed seven straight months above the 1,000 plates. Separated by just 3 units, Honda WR-V (1,125) and Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X (1,122) completed the top squad.

For Renault, bad news. While the Duster (1,056) was only 11th – with a retraction greater than 42% -, the Captur (594), even renovated and with a new engine, was behind the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X (799). Since February, by the way, the most expensive representative of the French brand has not even managed to reach 600 monthly license plates. With 170 units, the Peugeot 2008 had its weakest month since May last year (115).

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL 2021

SEP/21

AUG/21

SEP/20

% SET 21

% AUG 21

SEP/AG VARIATION

VARIATION 2021/2020

1st

VW T-CROSS

45001

5733

6698

4728

16.17%

17.68%

-14.41%

21.26%

2nd

HYUNDAI CRETE

47131

4550

4822

5402

12.83%

12.73%

-5.64%

-15.77%

3rd

JEEP RENEGADE

58672

4503

6709

5748

12.70%

17.71%

-32.88%

-21.66%

4th

CHEVROLET TRACKER

32598

3936

1293

6402

11.10%

3.41%

204.41%

-38.52%

5th

HONDA HR-V

28463

3502

3878

3314

9.88%

10.24%

-9.70%

5.67%

6th

VW NIVUS

30421

3356

3625

3203

9.47%

9.57%

-7.42%

4.78%

7th

NISSAN KICKS

28055

2903

2955

4022

8.19%

7.80%

-1.76%

-27.82%

8th

CITROON C4 CACTUS

12818

1542

1689

667

4.35%

4.46%

-8.70%

131.18%

9th

HONDA WR-V

7651

1125

1131

961

3.17%

2.99%

-0.53%

17.07%

10th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X

9242

1122

1495

793

3.16%

3.95%

-24.95%

41.49%

11th

RENAULT DUSTER

17482

1056

945

1830

2.98%

2.50%

11.75%

-42.30%

12th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X

2138

799

635

0

2.25%

1.68%

25.83%

13th

RENAULT CAPTUR

5131

594

575

578

1.68%

1.52%

3.30%

2.77%

14th

CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2

3636

225

395

402

0.63%

1.04%

-43.04%

-44.03%

15th

PEUGEOT 2008

5217

170

655

523

0.48%

1.73%

-74.05%

-67.50%

16th

TROLLER T4 / TX4

1027

138

159

198

0.39%

0.42%

-13.21%

-30.30%

17th

SUZUKI JIMNY

601

74

78

112

0.21%

0.21%

-5.13%

-33.93%

18th

SUZUKI JIMNY SIERRA

514

70

62

84

0.20%

0.16%

12.90%

-16.67%

19th

JAC T40

276

27

32

7

0.08%

0.08%

-15.63%

285.71%

20th

JAC T50 / T5

115

13

15

3

0.04%

0.04%

-13.33%

333.33%

21st

SUZUKI VITARA

207

12

11

71

0.03%

0.03%

9.09%

-83.10%

22nd

FORD ECOSPORT

2986

4

18

2070

0.01%

0.05%

-77.78%

-99.81%

23rd

LIFAN X60

7

1

0

1

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

339389

35455

37875

41119

100.00%

100.00%

-6.39%

-13.77%

Source: Fenabrave

