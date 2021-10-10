VW T-Cross retakes the lead among compact SUVs in September

With 35,400 units registered in September, the segment of SUVs and compact crossovers lost almost 14% of license plates compared to the same period last year, thanks especially to the negative performance of three of the top four placed. The leader, however, grew more than 20%.
Absent from the position of honor since August 2020, the Volkswagen T-Cross was preferred by 5,733 consumers, almost 1,200 more than the Crete (4,550), whose first units of the new generation started to be delivered. With that, Hyundai’s advantage in the 2021 accumulated in the dispute for 2nd place fell to 2,100 units, with three months left to the end of the year – that is, the dispute is still open.
Apparently with no threats to finish 2021 ahead, as the gap with Crete exceeds 11,500 units, the Jeep Renegade (4,503) dropped to 3rd after five consecutive months at the top. With production problems in recent months, the Chevrolet Tracker (3,936) started to recover. In contention for 5th place, the Honda HR-V surpassed the VW Nivus by less than 150 units (3,502 x 3,356).
Behind a Nissan Kicks (2,903) down almost 28%, the Citroën C4 Cactus (1542) grew more than 130% compared to 2020, the biggest evolution in the top 10, and completed seven straight months above the 1,000 plates. Separated by just 3 units, Honda WR-V (1,125) and Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X (1,122) completed the top squad.
For Renault, bad news. While the Duster (1,056) was only 11th – with a retraction greater than 42% -, the Captur (594), even renovated and with a new engine, was behind the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X (799). Since February, by the way, the most expensive representative of the French brand has not even managed to reach 600 monthly license plates. With 170 units, the Peugeot 2008 had its weakest month since May last year (115).
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL 2021
SEP/21
AUG/21
SEP/20
% SET 21
% AUG 21
SEP/AG VARIATION
VARIATION 2021/2020
1st
VW T-CROSS
45001
5733
6698
4728
16.17%
17.68%
-14.41%
21.26%
2nd
HYUNDAI CRETE
47131
4550
4822
5402
12.83%
12.73%
-5.64%
-15.77%
3rd
JEEP RENEGADE
58672
4503
6709
5748
12.70%
17.71%
-32.88%
-21.66%
4th
CHEVROLET TRACKER
32598
3936
1293
6402
11.10%
3.41%
204.41%
-38.52%
5th
HONDA HR-V
28463
3502
3878
3314
9.88%
10.24%
-9.70%
5.67%
6th
VW NIVUS
30421
3356
3625
3203
9.47%
9.57%
-7.42%
4.78%
7th
NISSAN KICKS
28055
2903
2955
4022
8.19%
7.80%
-1.76%
-27.82%
8th
CITROON C4 CACTUS
12818
1542
1689
667
4.35%
4.46%
-8.70%
131.18%
9th
HONDA WR-V
7651
1125
1131
961
3.17%
2.99%
-0.53%
17.07%
10th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 5X
9242
1122
1495
793
3.16%
3.95%
-24.95%
41.49%
11th
RENAULT DUSTER
17482
1056
945
1830
2.98%
2.50%
11.75%
-42.30%
12th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 3X
2138
799
635
0
2.25%
1.68%
25.83%
–
13th
RENAULT CAPTUR
5131
594
575
578
1.68%
1.52%
3.30%
2.77%
14th
CAOA CHERY TIGGO 2
3636
225
395
402
0.63%
1.04%
-43.04%
-44.03%
15th
PEUGEOT 2008
5217
170
655
523
0.48%
1.73%
-74.05%
-67.50%
16th
TROLLER T4 / TX4
1027
138
159
198
0.39%
0.42%
-13.21%
-30.30%
17th
SUZUKI JIMNY
601
74
78
112
0.21%
0.21%
-5.13%
-33.93%
18th
SUZUKI JIMNY SIERRA
514
70
62
84
0.20%
0.16%
12.90%
-16.67%
19th
JAC T40
276
27
32
7
0.08%
0.08%
-15.63%
285.71%
20th
JAC T50 / T5
115
13
15
3
0.04%
0.04%
-13.33%
333.33%
21st
SUZUKI VITARA
207
12
11
71
0.03%
0.03%
9.09%
-83.10%
22nd
FORD ECOSPORT
2986
4
18
2070
0.01%
0.05%
-77.78%
-99.81%
23rd
LIFAN X60
7
1
0
1
0.00%
0.00%
–
0.00%
339389
35455
37875
41119
100.00%
100.00%
-6.39%
-13.77%
Source: Fenabrave