What are the differences between Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay

NFC technology — Near Field Communication, or Nearby Field Communication, in free translation — became popular in the last decade in the field of payments by approximation, more precisely in credit and debit cards.

But it wasn’t just the banks that thought about it: technology companies in the telephony industry also started to include components with NFC technology in cell phones, thus allowing payment by approaching a mobile device to a card machine, for example.

Nowadays, there are countless establishments that are compatible with payment via NFC, either by Apple Pay (on the iPhone and Apple Watch), by Google Pay (on Android devices), or by Samsung Pay (on the Galaxy and Galaxy Watch).

Understand the main differences between Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay digital payment services below.

Google Pay

Google’s payment-by-approach service consists of adding a credit or debit card that is compatible with the system in your Android app, bringing the smartphone close to the card machine reader when you want to make a payment.

The iconic and famous gift cards (physical gift cards that add a virtual credit) linked to Google can also be added and used through the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone.

Payment by mobile approximation via Google Pay. Photo: Clay Banks (Unsplash)

Apple Pay

Apple’s digital payment system operates from the Wallet app — or Wallet, as translated in the iOS 15 update. You can add your credit card already registered to your iCloud account — as long as it supports the system, of course — or some other, if you prefer, to rely on the pay-by-approximate service.

Apple Pay works on Apple smartphone models from the iPhone 6 generation, and it can also be activated on the Apple Watch (Series 1 model and later generations), which allows you to simply bring your smartwatch closer to the machine’s reader. to make a payment.

Payment by cell phone approach via Apple Pay. Photo: Nathan Dumlao (Unsplash)

Samsung Pay

Unlike its competitors, Samsung Pay offers a number of additional features — in addition to payment by approach via NFC on a Samsung Galaxy — working as a true digital account within the application, where you can make transfers, send bills, withdraw money , make deposits, and much more.

In addition, Samsung Pay also offers a rewards program, through which you can redeem Samsung’s rewards and discounts — a digital payment service that is much more complete than those offered by its competitors in the digital payment method via NFC. As with Apple, the system also works on the company’s smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch (all generations) and Gear (Sport, S3 Classic and S3 Frontier).

Finally, Samsung also offers the Samsung Pay Mini service, an alternative for older devices, which works as a payment system only by scanning a QR Code.

Payment by mobile phone approach via Samsung Pay. Photo: Samsung (Disclosure)