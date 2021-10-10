what Mbappé heard from Benzema before ‘winning’ a penalty in France ‘to erase the Euro’

Attacking partner in the national team, Benzema encouraged Mbappé and revealed why he wanted the number 10 shirt to take the penalty against Belgium

To reach the decision of the Nations League, a France needed one heroic turn before the Belgium. Scorer of one goal and one assist, Mbappé was one of the main names and, before hitting the penalty that led to an equalizer, he heard a great encouragement from Benzema.

Mbappé’s games on French Championship have live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Attacking partner in the national team and also penalty taker, the star of the Real Madrid revealed what he said to his compatriot of Paris Saint-Germain before shirt 10 hit and tied the game for France.

“We are players who take penalties. I wanted him to catch, I wanted him to score. After what happened at Euro, he was erased. On the field I try to help and make my teammates better and better,” he said in an excerpt released by M6info.

Remember that in the european cup, Mbappé wasted the decisive penalty in the dispute with the Switzerland in the round of 16 and saw France be eliminated early.

On the other hand, Benzema recently also missed a penalty. On his return to the national team, the forward missed the charge in the victory of France 3-0 in a friendly against Wales.

Benzema and Mbappé will be present in the final of the Nations League. Those led by Didier Deschamps face the Spain, at 3:45 pm (GMT), at the San Siro.